who is the new boyfriend Nat Wolff

The former Disney starlet has been pinched more than once in the company of her colleague: the story would have blossomed very recently

Goodbye singleness, Selena Gomez is back to love! Or so it seems from what we learn on American magazines and sites: the singer and actress would have a new boyfriend. The lucky one would be the actor Nat Wolff. The two have been spotted more than once together in intimate and complicit attitudes.

For the moment no confirmation but not even any denial by Selena Gomez that after the media relationship with Justin Bieber – today happily married to the supermodel Hailey Baldwin – has decided to keep his private life well away from the attention of the press and fans.

According to the few leaked rumors Selena Gomez and Nat Wolff they would have recently met at a dinner with friends and colleagues. The two worked together in 2014 on the film Behavior very… bad! where he wore the clothes of Rick, in love with the most beautiful girl in school to whom Selena lent her own face.

On the set, Gomez and her colleague have always maintained a professional relationship since at the time the artist was linked to Bieber, who also had a small part in the film. After eight years, however, something has changed and thanks to an evening together to other people Selena would have started seeing Nat with different eyes.

After that outing Selena Gomez and Nat Wolff would start dating a certain assiduity: Will it finally be the right time for the former Disney starlet after so much suffering and disappointment in love?

Who is Nat Wolff

Class 1994 – therefore two years younger than Selena Gomez – Nat Wolff is an actor, singer and musician born and raised in Los Angeles. He is the son of television actress Polly Draper and jazz pianist Michael Wolff. The younger brother is instead the drummer Alex Wolff.

Nat made his show business debut as a child, alternating between film, television and music. From 2007 to 2009 he was the leader of a rock group, The Naked Brothers Band, to which a TV series on Nickleodon was also dedicated. Among the many films of her it is impossible not to remember Paper city with Cara Delevingne.

Before meeting Selena Gomez Wolff he was linked to other young celebrities: from 2009 to 2011 he was together with Miranda Cosgrove, known for the iCarly series, while from 2012 to 2014 she loved Margaret Qualley, actress and daughter of Andie MacDowell. In the past, Nat was also spotted with Bella Thorne, Ashley Benson and Suki Waterhouse.