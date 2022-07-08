Who is the Argentine actor who films with Angelina Jolie? – Come and see

The host of LAM, Ángel de Brito, surprised in recent days with the information that a renowned actor was filming a movie in Europe with Angelina Jolie.

Without revealing her name at first, she pointed out that the information had been sent by Andrea Taboada from her home, who was recovering from Covid-19.

/Home Embedded Code/

/End Embed Code/

“There is a very important actor who is in Rome, filming with Angelina Jolie. At the moment, he can’t say anything,” De Brito ventured.

And he explained that he uploaded behind-the-scenes photos to his networks. Furthermore, he clarified that does not have a leading man, but “is part of the cast”.

As the minutes passed, he finally revealed that they were talking about Juan Minujín, who in recent weeks posted photos from Europe on his Instagram.

“So happy with this new adventure of filming a movie here! I cannot be more grateful to this profession that has taken me and takes me to visit so many new places and experiences,” he said.

/Home Embedded Code/

/End Embed Code/

On the other hand, keeping a certain unknown, he said that “when he can tell more about the project” he will do so. “It’s beautiful,” she remarked.

Then the actor of “The Wrath of God” and “El Marginal” shared another image in London.

Other international holdings

Minujín, with a long career in local film and TV, has also participated in international projects.

One of the last was in the Netflix production “The Two Popes”, with Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins, in which the story of Benedict XVI and Pope Francis is told. In Fernando Meirelles’ film, the Argentine played Bergoglio as a young man, before he became the Pontiff.

On the other hand, the actor had a role as a bartender in the blockbuster “Focus”, starring Will Smith and Margot Robbie, in which they play two thieves who pass through Buenos Aires.

“I think I always had the illusion of working with figures of international recognition. At some point with dad we lived in La Boca, in one of those very tall buildings, right in front of the river. I remember that once, near there, they were filming Highlander II with Christopher Lambert and I, with all the desire I had to see how they worked, took a telescope from him that he had bought to look at the stars and the moon. Of course, he was spying on the footage, even though only lights were visible. I always had the idea, I’m not telling you to get to Hollywood, but to work on a larger scale, with artists from other places, “he told the magazine in 2019 Hello!.