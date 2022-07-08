Who is Nancy González, bag designer captured

The case about capture of the renowned Colombian designer, Nancy González de Barbieri, who arrived at the big stores and catwalks of New York with her bags and wallets made with crocodile skin, continues to cause controversy.

After his arrest for extradition purposes in Cali, Valle del Cauca, he is waiting with two of his employees, to be sent to a court in the Southern District of Florida, where he will have to answer for smuggling crimes, unlawful importation of wildlife and fraud into the United States.

But who is Nancy González and how did she go from being a of the most important accessories designers in New York haute couture to be under the power of the authorities pending extradition?

Nancy González, the Colombian designer who came to be at the height of the big fashion brands in New York, with bags and wallets made with skins of exotic animals, whose market is well desired in the big cities of the world.

Your leather goods reached the hands of great celebrities like Britney Spears, and even to big screen productions in looks of characters like Meryl Streep, in The Devil Wears Fashionable, and the friends of the series Sex and the City.

His career in the Big Apple began in 1988, when he presented a collection at Bergdorf Godman, where he began in the world of recognition, glamor and the eccentricities of the famous. There she was recognized as a visionary of the fur world.

According to information published on its website, the bags in her collections are manufactured by labor in the city of Cali, where she is from, and where her colorful designs come from and the particular mixtures of skins that characterize her creations, the same ones that brought her under the eye of public opinion for the alleged smuggling of these elements to the United States.

More than six years ago he created a design and fashion company based in Bogotá and Cali, however, his plan was always to get his products to the famous fashion stores in New York, Italy and the Asian continent.

The company design and fashion, spread across all continents while her famous purses and bags found their way into the hands of well-known Hollywood artists and actresses.

Process against the renowned designer

Currently, Nancy Gonzáles de Barberi is in the custody of the Colombian authorities, along with two of his trusted employees, due to an extradition request against him for the crimes of conspiracy to import and bring wildlife into the US against the law, defrauding the United States by obstructing legitimate government functions , and smuggle merchandise.

For now, she is waiting to be sent to answer to a court in the Southern District of Florida, where He is accused of sending bags by parcels with people recruited in Valle del Cauca, evading the laws and trade controls.

