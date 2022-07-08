Who is Alma Gandini, Laura Ubfal’s actress daughter who will be in “ATAV 2” – Revista Para Ti

Alma Gandini, Ito daughter of Laura Ufal, As a child she lived what it is to be between television studios, events and award ceremonies. That back and forth led her to develop a strong vocation for the world of entertainment: she is an actress and she will be part of “ATAV2” on the screen of eltrece.

The young woman is 27 years old and throughout her career she participated in successes such as “Graduates”, “La Pelu”, “100 days to fall in love” Y “The Fringe”, where he surprised with different characters very well achieved.

With the cast of “TAV 2”

In an interview he gave some time ago, Alma revealed that he takes as references Julieta Díaz and Mercedes Morán, at the local level, and Meryl Streep, in regards to the international.

She dreams of starring in a strip with Johnny Depp, she is a fan of River and had the unconditional support of the legendary journalist when she told him that she wanted to be an actress.

“I must be the only one she’s good to. She gives me advice, but He does not criticize me and always supported me in this. When I told her I wanted to be an actress he liked the idea, he is happy, but he knows that it is a difficult race. She always told me that I had to be patient and know how to choose”, said.