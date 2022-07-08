Who Invented Microsoft’s Xbox? No, it wasn’t Bill Gates

Among the consoles that have made the history of the video game, Xbox certainly stands out among the most famous and loved, since birth in direct competition with PlayStation and home to some of the best known exclusives in the world such as Halo And Gears of War. But who is behind the creation of the first Xbox?

Generally, the birth of the registered car Microsoft is attributed to Seamus Blackley who, in 1998, proposed to Bill Gates the project of a DirectX Box, with the explicit intention of bringing the power of a normal PC to home gaming. The original team, as well as from Blackley, it was composed of Kevin Bachus, Otto Berkes and Ted Heasewhich together began work on the first console of the American company.

The final design of the car was revealed in 2001 at Consumer Electronic Show of Las Vegas, with Bill Gates e Dwayne Johnson who unveiled the first Xbox to the world. Meanwhile, Microsoft had bought Bungie, and set to work on what will become Xbox’s most recognizable exclusive: Halo. The launch of the console, priced at $ 299, took place on November 15, 2001 in the United States, with over 1 million units sold in the first three weeks and a success that, in the years to come, struggled to recur overseas: even if, in recent times, the Xbox Series X | S seems decidedly sought after in Japan too.

