Who are the Hollywood actors who insulted the most on screen?

The duel of which actors insulted the most on screen exists and Samuel L. Jackson is not very happy with the result, since he cannot believe that he is in third place. . Find out more in this note!

the renowned actor Samuel L Jackson is close to coming back Nick Fury in the MCU for Secret Invasion. But the bad thing about that role “ATP” is that it will not be able to add points for the rakning of actors with more insults on screen. Below we tell you who are in the top 10.

When he was told his position in the ranking, the first response of Samuel L Jackson Before who leads the list of the most insults in movies was: “That’s bullshit”. The first place goes to nothing more and nothing less than Jonah Hill, followed by Leonardo Dicaprio. “No, no, no way! doJonah Hill and Leo? Really? I do not believe that. someone has miscounted”, he added Jackson.

“That’s some bulls**t!” –@SamuelLJackson ranks third on the list of actors with the most onscreen curses. #fallontonight pic.twitter.com/8WsIdcnUOK — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) March 10, 2022

“Is it for all curse words or just a specific curse word?“, he asked jackson a Jimmy Fallonjoking that if the record were to say “motherfucker”, then he would be the undisputed champion. Here we leave the top 10 actors who insulted the most on screen:

Jonah Hill with 376 insults Leonardo Dicaprio with 361 Samuel L Jackson with 301 Adam Sandler with 295 Al Pacino with 255 Denzel Washington with 183 Billy Bob Thornton with 145 seth roden with 143 Bradley Cooper with 142 Danny McBride with 136

The study where this ranking came from was published by Buzz Bingo, who analyzed more than 3,500 movie scripts. Thanks to this, we not only know the most foul-mouthed actors and characters in cinema, but also which are the films with the highest number of insults, how many bad words they say per thousand and more.

Jonah Hill Y Leonardo Dicaprio They owe their first places to Martin Scorsesesince most of the bad words they said are thanks to The wolf of Wall Street (2013), the most foul-mouthed film in history (with 715 insults). According to the study, this delivery also has the character who insulted the most in a movie: Jordan Belfort (interpreted by DiCaprio), who takes first place with 332 bad words in 180 minutes. the character of Hill, Donnie, from the same film, it ranks first but in the metric that analyzes how many insults they say per thousand words (74).

To the surprise of many, no film of Samuel L Jackson appears in the top 10, but at least he has the consolation that his character Ordell Robbie of Jackie Brown (1997) is the fifth worst spoken, if we only count the insults in a single film. On the other hand, the 73-year-old actor insulted 6.9 times for every thousand words he spoke in his movies, ranking eighth. Compared, Jonah Hill also takes first place (again), as his characters said a total of 22.9 insults per thousand words, followed by Adam Sandler with 12.3, who with his role in Uncut Gems (2019), he becomes the second most foul-mouthed character (295 insults in the film).

In case you want to know, here we leave you the 10 movies with the most insults:

The wolf of Wall Street with 715 bad words Uncut Gems with 646 casino with 606 Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back with 509 fury with 489 Straight Outta Compton with 468 Summer of Sam with 467 Nil by Mouth with 432 Reservoir Dogs with 418 Beavis And Butt-Head Do America with 414

