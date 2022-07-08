Which Fortnite should you play? PS5/Xbox Series X|S vs. PS4 and Xbox One vs. Switch vs. PC

Fortnite has transcended from being a mere battle royale experience to a cultural phenomenon, with various pop culture collaborations to keep things consistently fresh on its island map. There are gaming icons, Star Wars Jedis, Marvel superheroes, and real-life icons from the gaming industry all on the list of skins players can get in Fortnite Battle Royale. Now it’s also managed to get to every possible platform, and that begs the question of What platform should you play Fortnite on?

Here, we’ll run through the pros and cons of PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC, so you can find out where you can best beat those tiers for your Battle Pass and earn your Victory Royales!

ps4

What platform should you play Fortnite on?

Let’s start with the most dubious platform you should play Fortnite on. Let’s get all the obvious positives out of the way. Fortnite on PS4 contains both the free Battle Royale PvP mode and the paid early access Save the World PvE mode which will be released for free later this year. This is the same on all platforms except one, which we’ll look at specifically later.

In terms of your Fortnite experience on PS4, it’s pretty standard. You get updates at the same time, the overall online experience is solid, and you have cross-platform gaming with PC and mobile players. However, there are a few areas that hold the PS4 back.

However, these are mostly based on the loading times, performance, and visual fidelity of the game. Since the PS4 has a traditional hard drive, rather than an SSD found on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, load times are much longer, meaning you’ll be waiting a long time while the game initially starts and between matches.

Because the PS4 is also quite old now, you won’t get the best performance out of it. The graphics themselves won’t be as polished as they’ll look on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5, and the game may struggle to run at 60fps consistently.

Generally speaking, playing Fortnite on PS4 is fine, but now there are some rough edges that don’t make it a perfect platform to play Epic’s battle royale title right now.

xbox one

What platform should you play Fortnite on?

Moving on to the other major player in the console space when it comes to Fortnite, the Xbox One has a few advantages over the PS4. As usual, we’re not only getting the full Fortnite experience with PvP and PvE modes available (if you’re willing to pay for that early access to save the world), but depending on which version of Xbox One you have, you could get impressive performance of Fortnite on console.

The Xbox One X reigns supreme, offering the best average frame rate and resolution in Digital Foundry’s 60fps mode breakdown a few months ago, despite being slightly less stable. However, if you play on the original Xbox One, the performance is the worst of any console. It’s not so bad that you’re going to be at a disadvantage, but it might not look so good.

On top of that, you can also link your Epic Games account to multiple platforms by playing on Xbox One. That means you could be part of a Victory Royales squad with your friends back home on Xbox, before using your Switch to get through some challenges on your Switch on the train the next day. Or maybe you just want to play on PC or mobile when you can’t access your Xbox. Well, all of your Fortnite account progress will carry over, and you can also play against all these different platforms.

If you have both PS4 and Xbox One, we recommend playing on Xbox One (as long as you’re happy with a small performance hit for original Xbox One owners). You get the same experience, but you can play with friends and gamers on PC, Switch, and mobile. Oh, and Xbox Live is an incredibly stable online network, so it’s very rare that you won’t be able to play because the network isn’t working.

PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

What platform should you play Fortnite on?

It may seem very strange of us to combine PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on the same page here, but it’s actually a good thing for gamers who own either of these current-gen consoles, because the experience is nearly identical.

Both consoles have an SSD, so Fortnite benefits from blazing-fast load times that will have you making it to the island in seconds. They also have a lot more computational ‘horsepower’, if you will, meaning you’ll be able to run the game at 4K resolutions and 60fps, or if you want you can bump that frame rate up to 120fps for super smooth gameplay.

Top that off with all the usual cross-play and cross-progression features, improved lighting and texture assets, and a smaller install size thanks to that SSD and you essentially have a near-perfect Fortnite package.

nintendo-switch

What platform should you play Fortnite on?

Fortnite on Nintendo Switch is a double-edged sword. While its portability makes the challenges for some games before bed or on your commute a possibility without having to sit in front of a giant screen or play games on the small screen of your smartphone. It’s that perfect middle ground, but in order for the experience to work on the less powerful Switch, some cutbacks had to be made.

Nintendo Switch is the only platform of these four that does not and I will not do it you will get the PvE Save the World mode. If you’re only concerned with playing the Battle Royale mode, this won’t matter much to you, but who knows how popular this mode could become when it launches for free later this year.

Additionally, the performance of the Switch version is considerably worse, with noticeable frame rate issues, a shorter draw distance, and textures that appear muddier than the other platforms. This can be detrimental when playing against other platforms (more on that in a second), as it can make seeing distant enemies much more difficult. It’s also something to keep in mind if you’re going to be playing Fortnite on a small tablet screen, as distant objects become much harder to spot.

On the plus side, the Nintendo Switch version is cross-platform compatible with all versions of the game. If you have a Switch and already play Fortnite on PC or Xbox One, we recommend downloading it on your hybrid as well.

You can tackle challenges that don’t require such quick reactions, such as searching chests or interacting with specific items around the map, before leaving it on the dock for a big-screen experience when things get serious.

Would we recommend playing Fortnite primarily on the Nintendo Switch if you have access to other platforms? No. But it is certainly an exceptional option to have at your disposal.

computer

What platform should you play Fortnite on?

And finally we have Fortnite on PC. This is the same core experience you’ll get on PS4 and Xbox One, with PvE and PvP modes available if you’re willing to pay the early access fee for Save the World. However, the PC has a number of unique advantages that you just can’t get on the other platforms.

First off, there’s something to be said for the skill level of the players you’ll find on PC. Because mouse and keyboard are such an incredibly fast and accurate method of control, you’ll likely find that players are much more capable of building at incredible speeds or shooting that sniper headshot from hundreds of yards away in the game. PC than on console. This is not to say that everyone on PC is a Ninja-style genius, but it is something to watch out for when contemplating playing Fortnite on PC.

However, it works both ways, as if you are also proficient at playing with mouse and keyboard, you will have an advantage over any player on other platforms. It will also allow you to build much faster and with more confidence, so if you’re looking for the best of the best, you’ll probably want to play on PC.

Additionally, due to the upgradable nature of PCs, this version of Fortnite is capable of running at 4K resolutions with exceptional frame rates and other graphics options maxed out on the correct platform. Even low-end PCs should be able to comfortably run Fortnite at decent resolutions, but always check before trying to play.

conclusion

What platform should you play Fortnite on?

Honestly, there isn’t much of a difference when it comes to deciding which platform you want to play Fortnite on. But, to give you a definite winner, we’ll break things down for you on this takeaway page here.

For us, the last platform we would recommend playing Fortnite on right now is the Switch. This is due to the efficient performance of the game on the Nintendo hybrid system. At five years old, he’s struggling to keep up with PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, and even PS4 and Xbox One to a lesser extent.

Easily the best platforms on the console front are PS5 and Xbox Series X|S respectively. Both offer 4K resolution and up to 120 FPS, fast load times thanks to their SSDs, and all the cross-progression and cross-play goodness that is now standard across all versions of the game. There’s really nothing separating the two current-gen consoles, which is great for gamers everywhere.

The Xbox One and PS4 versions of Fortnite offer much the same experience as the Xbox Series X|S and PS5, save for improved performance and much faster load times on current-gen consoles. They’re a great option if you’re looking to play Fortnite on consoles, but haven’t been able to pick up a PS5 or Series X|S yet.

If you are confident enough to take on slightly more advanced players in the PC version of Fortnite and have a fairly powerful system, this is definitely the best place to play. Mouse and keyboard make aiming and building much quicker, and it’s currently where the competitive scene is flourishing the most, if that’s something you’re interested in jumping into.

However, before we continue, we want to make it absolutely clear that no matter what platform you play Fortnite on, you’ll still get the same great core experience. As long as you can get the Victory Royale, that’s all that really matters!

Related Posts

Dragon Ball could be coming to Fortnite, according to Datamined game files

Fortnite 21.20 Unvaults Port-a-Fort Update, Adds Indiana Jones Quests & Charge SMGs

A Fortnite x Fall Guys event could be coming later this week

July Fortnite Crew Pack skin revealed, also includes access to Save the World

Fortnite 21.10 update brings Darth Vader to the island, adds lightsabers, Naruto cosmetics and more

search to get more