where can Cristiano Ronaldo go

At this point Cristiano Ronaldowho did not show up at the team rally, is getting closer and closer to farewell to Manchester Unitedwhere he returned last summer shortly after leaving Juventus. The 37-year-old Portuguese champion, after a season well below expectations, does not want to give up Champions Leaguefor which he failed to qualify with i Red Devilswho had to settle for the one in Europa League.

Cristiano Ronaldo: break with Manchester United, there is Chelsea

Officially, Cristiano’s absence from training and the non-departure for Bangkok for the summer friendlies tour they were justified with a permit for family reasons but the break is now evident. There is a team that seems willing to fulfill CR7’s big-eared cup desire and it’s the Chelsea, just one of the great rivals of United. The Blues have come very close to Cristiano in recent weeks and would have offered the Red Devils € 15 million for the card and an annual salary of € 16 million for the player. Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes in this regard he would have already had an interview with the new owner of the Londoners Todd Boehly.

For Cristiano Ronaldo in the second place there is Bayern Munich

Secondly there is also the track that leads to Bayern Monacowhich, however, already seems to have vanished, given that the CEO and former goalkeeper of the Bavarians Oliver Kahn declared that the purchase of a player like CR7 “is not part of the club’s philosophy”. However, the hypothesis of the arrival of the Portuguese in Bundesliga would remain open in case Robert Lewandowski had to raise the curtain: in that case an attacker even close to the seasonal prolificacy of the Pole would be very comfortable and Cristiano, even at 37 years old, would be an ideal profile.

If Cristiano Ronaldo leaves, Dybala can join Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has a contract expiring in a year with Manchester United, which has always considered him un-transferable, but at the point where the situation is the Red Devils are looking around and the new manager Ten Hag has already identified the replacement in Paulo Dybalaalready close to the landing in England three years ago, for an exchange with the Juventus with Romelu Lukakuwho then went to theInter. Joya would obviously arrive on a free transfer and the Red Devils would be able, if the Argentine got tired of waiting for Inter, to offer him a salary probably more substantial than that of the Romeanother club back on track for the South American striker.

