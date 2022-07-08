When Selena Gomez got “stuck”, her “The Only Murders in the Building” co-stars gave her “good advice”

Ads

The acclaimed comic series Only murders in the building is airing its second season on Hulu. And it looks like the show’s main cast members are closer than ever. Selena Gomez recently talked about her acting alongside her legendary Only murders in the building co-stars. And she said some behind-the-scenes tips from Steve Martin and Martin Short helped her step up her improvisational game.

Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Steve Martin | Frazer Harrison / WireImage

Who plays Selena Gomez in “Only Murders in the Building”?

On the show, Selena Gomez plays Mabel Mora, a resident of Arconia. Mabel finds herself entangled in a web of secrets and mysteries when her childhood friend, Tim Kono, is found suspiciously dead in her apartment.

This brings Mabel along with two of her fellow neighbors who love real crime podcasts, Oliver Putnam and Charles Haden-Savage. And the unconventional trio sets out to find out who really killed Tim Kono.

So far inside Only murders in the building Season 2, viewers got a look at the fallout from Season 1’s explosive finale. The suffocating chairman of the board of Arconia, Bunny Folger, was found stabbed to death in Mabel’s apartment.

What Selena Gomez said about working with Steve Martin and Martin Short

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the new season, Gomez talked about working with comedy veterans Short and Martin. She praised the actors for always being “on” during filming.

The “Come & Get It” singer told Entertainment Weekly of his co-stars: “They just completely know how to bounce off each other very well. And we applied it to the show, of course.

Gomez then explained how Short and Martin encouraged her to improvise lines. “We’d have these ‘freedom shots’ if you like, where they’d throw something at me,” she said. “And my reaction was honestly, honestly what I think my character would do because half the time I’m like, ‘I don’t really understand what you’re trying to do.'”

“I’ve been blocked a few times,” admitted Gomez. “But they give me some good advice and jokes to get back to them.”

Steve Martin and Martin Short are also thrilled to work with Gomez

Martin and Short, who have been close friends for over 30 years, also discussed their on-screen chemistry with Gomez.

The trio recently opened at Deadline about all things Only murders in the building. And they explained how Gomez’s character developed during the first season.

“The interesting thing is how Selena’s character developed. It takes time to turn a character into a thing, ”said Martin. “Marty was always in her place, and I was in her place, but the character of Selena really evolved into this very special aroma on the show.”

Short also said of her co-star: “She had more room to evolve because she was such a mystery when we first met her.”

New episodes of Only murders in the building drop on Tuesdays exclusively on Hulu.

