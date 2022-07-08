When OBK discovered JA Bayona: “I called him Spielberg”

OBK was one of the groups that sold the most records in the 90s and the early 2000s. Pioneers of electronic pop, they swept away with songs like Love stories, What’s the use of crying, Heaven doesn’t understand… Who gave meaning to… your career? Of course it was the public, because critics never supported the duo made up of Jordi Sánchez and Miguel Ángel Arjona. However, 30 years after their debut, the group, led for a decade only by Sánchez, is still active, as demonstrated in their surprise concert held in the Vibra Mahou space at Mad Cool 2022, a multicolored nightclub in the center of the city. venue that sets the revival tone of the Madrid festival.

We spoke with the leader of OBK hours before that show, in a conversation in which he claims the place his group should occupy in the festival universe and also reminds us of anecdotes that are the history of music and also of cinema, such as the discovery of JA Bayona, the Spanish director with the greatest international projection.

What a surprise to see OBK at Mad Cool!

It has been a surprise concert where, once again, the public has conveyed its love and respect to a group like OBK that has been on the road for 30 years. This 2022 we have about 70 concerts, I like to think that we are reaping what has been sown for so long.

Is it the rebirth of OBK?

For 4 or 5 years we have been enjoying very good tours nationwide and we also have the opportunity to go to Mexico. It is the fruit of the coherent and professional work that we have been doing since 1991, when we were a bunch of nerds. I am already 53 years old but the illusion is intact, inside I feel like the 14-year-old boy who began to play with the keyboards in his room.

Regardless of who is upset, OBK has a good handful of songs that are in the collective memory of an entire generation.

Yes. love stories, heaven does not understand (which was the theme song for the Vuelta Ciclista in 2000), ballads like The princess of my dreams, False morals, What’s the use of crying… EITHER You keep it up which was the one that made JA Bayona known by winning the award for best video clip of the year in 2000.

He made 14 video clips for you. Can it be said that OBK discovered Bayona?

Man, we gave him a chance. If we had said no, his life would have changed. We couldn’t find a person who made video clips as cool as we were, we looked for our Anton Corbijn, and suddenly he appeared through his brother Carlos de el. We said yes to the third single from the album Trilogy, in the year 95, and there he already beat us.

“Since I met Jota, I have saved him on my phone as JA Spielberg”

Do you still deal with him?

Yes. More so with Carlos, because Jota is always up and down. But yes, we have a very good relationship. I am very happy for everything he has achieved, because when we discovered him we really saw that he was a very special kid with incredible talent.



It must be a source of pride seeing the level of things he is doing.

Incredible. In fact, ever since I’ve known him I’ve kept him on my phone as JA Spielberg. And look, he ended up doing jurassic-park and working with Steven Spielberg, oh my! I have achieved my dream, but Jota too.

I should put an OBK song on the soundtrack of The Lord of the rings…

Few people know him, but for his first short, My holidays, I made the soundtrack for it. You don’t have to ask him for anything, everything is fine!

Do you feel that OBK deserves better treatment from Spanish festivals?

I’m honest: of course I would like to be in many festivals. Especially at Sónar, simply because I think we have to respect the number of records OBK has sold and what they’ve tried to do for national pop: bring electronic music to a country where it wasn’t well regarded. Seeing festivals that are dedicated to electronic music that do not have you in mind, as if you lack that respect or that value. But hey, that illusion is always there. It is also important that means a career after 20, 25, 30 years. I think OBK deserves that respect at the festival level.

“We have been invisible to critics. OBK could not be charged because we sold a lot”

OBK in its early days. label

Has the criticism been baited with OBK?

We have been an invisible group. They could not be charged to OBK because we sold a lot and at a popular level we have always been very successful. I tell you everything with the title of one of my songs: I am not cool. There has always been this ambiguity: the public has received us very well, but the press and critics have looked at us a little askance.

Does OBK have a documentary history like Locomía?

Yesterday I started watching the Locomía documentary. All the groups have a documentary history, because the same thing always happens to all of them but in different ways: the models, when they tell you that you are not going to succeed and suddenly you succeed, the journey through the desert when they give you up for dead, the revival …

Would your story also have a dark side?

No not at all. All people have a story, but not a dark side at all.

