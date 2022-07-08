when is it, how many days does it last and what offers and promotions can we expect

The Amazon Prime Day is an annual event, until now, where for a limited time the store offers hundreds of offers and discounts. This celebration started in 2015 and since then it has become a tradition for shopping lovers.

Last year, and with the problem of the pandemic as the main reason, this event was held in October, and now vgo back to july where it is traditionally celebrated.

It is important to highlight that to be able to access these discountsusers must have an active subscription to Amazon Prime, which also offers access to Prime Video, among other benefits.

When is Prime Day 2022

This year Amazon Prime Day in Mexico will be held on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13 of this year, returning to their usual and traditional days.

How many days does Prime Day last?

It lasts two full days, that is, we can find promotions from 00:00 hours on Tuesday, July 12 and will end at 23:59:59 hours on Wednesday, July 13, Central Mexico time, being 48 hours of offers

What offers and promotions can we expect

Like every season of offers Practically all the departments of Amazon Mexico will participatefrom clothing, fashion, home, to video games, electronics and toys.

Normally we can find devices from the same store like Echo with Alexa, similar to the ones we told you about a few days ago, combos to have a smart home, the Fire TV Stick to update our TV and even Kindle.

Similarly, some bank cards they will have their own bonuses similar to the seasons of Hot Sale, Good End or Geek Week of Amazon Mexico.

and even and for those who do not have a credit cardcoupons with Oxxo for additional discounts, bonuses when using gift cards, or combos like the traditional one with Duracell batteries.





