WhatsApp is one of the platforms instant messaging most used every day by millions of people around the world, whether to send messages, photos, videos, voice memos, make video calls, etc.

One of the many advantages it has is that it is constantly updated to add new functions and tools, as in this case, that those who already have the latest update, pixelate picturesboth in iOS as in Android.

WhatsApp, now you can pixelate your photos on iOS and Android. Photo: Reform



WhatsApp will now allow you to pixelate photos

What is known is that this function is gradually being released for all users, so now you can send a photo of a car and pixelate the license plate, since this is important information, among other things.

To pixelate a photo with the Android operating system, the steps are as follows:

Enter WhatsApp

Open the conversation with your contact

Select the photo to send

Click on the pencil in the upper right corner

In the lower left corner will appear the button to blur

When you have selected the tool, you will be able to blur the content with the brush, you will only have to select it with your finger so that you can finally pixelate the content.

The procedure in the iOS operating system is very similar:

open whatsapp

Open the conversation with your contact

Select the photo to send

Click on the pencil in the upper right corner

Select the transparent color, corresponding to the pixelated

