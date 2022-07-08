the couple of Luis Miguel Y Lucia Mendez It was one of the most famous and commented on in Mexico. Yes ok The Sun of Mexico he knew how to have a rich history of romances and in general it was he who decided to break up and get out of relationships, in the case of Lucía Méndez the situation was very different. Even in some corner of Luis Miguel’s heart there is still a marked remembrance of the sensations generated by the hugs with the Mexican actress.

Names like Aracely Arámbula, Brittny Gastineau, Sofía Vergara, Mariah Carey, Daisy Fuentes, or Genoveva Casanova illustrate Luis Miguel’s album of romances. Bonds defined by the intensity of the romance, the flashes of the press, the glamorous settings, and all the brilliance of the different showcases of the show. But what happened between El Sol de México and Lucía Méndez?

Lucía Méndez is 15 years older than Luis Miguel

What was the reason why Lucía Méndez left Luis Miguel and what reproach did El Sol de México

According to confidants of the couple at the time, one of the issues that made the couple doubt the most Lucia Mendez to continue the romance was the age difference between her and Luis Miguel. The actress was born on January 26, 1955 and El Sol de México, on April 19, 1970. According to the testimony of the Luis Miguel, Lucia Mendez It was the love of his life and he even dedicated the song “Fría como el viento” to him after the breakup. When they started dating, the woman was 32 years old while the singer was a 17-year-old teenager, but he lied about his age so as not to encourage the actress’s suspicions.

Finally, the doubts Lucia Mendez about the age difference prevailed and were the reason why he decided to end the relationship, which left devastated Luis Miguel. They had starred in a bond that did not last long but was very intense. Even paparazzi of the time say that the couple spent days and even weeks without leaving the house of Luis Miguel in Lomas de Chapultepec.

Luis Miguel recognized that Lucía Méndez was the love of his life

Such was the pain it caused Luis Miguel that Lucia Mendez let him that the actress commented that even ten years after the torrid romance El Sol de México continued to reproach him for leaving him.