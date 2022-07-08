What was the reason why Lucía Méndez left Luis Miguel and what reproach did El Sol de México

the couple of Luis Miguel Y Lucia Mendez It was one of the most famous and commented on in Mexico. Yes ok The Sun of Mexico he knew how to have a rich history of romances and in general it was he who decided to break up and get out of relationships, in the case of Lucía Méndez the situation was very different. Even in some corner of Luis Miguel’s heart there is still a marked remembrance of the sensations generated by the hugs with the Mexican actress.

Names like Aracely Arámbula, Brittny Gastineau, Sofía Vergara, Mariah Carey, Daisy Fuentes, or Genoveva Casanova illustrate Luis Miguel’s album of romances. Bonds defined by the intensity of the romance, the flashes of the press, the glamorous settings, and all the brilliance of the different showcases of the show. But what happened between El Sol de México and Lucía Méndez?

Topics

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker