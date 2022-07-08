What to watch today on TV? Friday, July 8, 2022 | TV

15.00 / Four

The boat continues to grow in ‘High tension’

In the contest presented by Christian Gálvez, High voltage, the 300,000 euros accumulated in the jackpot have just been exceeded. Jorge Sosa, with 53 programs and accumulated 19,200 euros, Jorge Iglesias, who participates in the program in his wheelchair, Isa Losada, who has 43 programs and accumulated 13,500 euros, and Cris Filomena, the professional swimmer who will face the playoffs in a wetsuit and flip-flops in anticipation of her promise to dress up as a diver if she makes it to the final. A panel with words from the universe of reggaeton, another with usual wedding songs and another with characters from The Commedia dell’Arte will precede the diabolical minute, in which the contestants will play the jackpot with football novels and ‘plays by Alfonso Sastre.

15.30 / Movistar Premieres 2

‘No one’

Nobody. United States, 2021 (92 minutes). Director: Ilya Naishuller. Cast: Bob Odenkirk, Aleksey Serebryakov, Connie Nielsen.

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) gets into the skin of a dangerous nobody in this violent and funny action film written by Derek Kolstad, screenwriter of the saga John Wick, and fearlessly directed by Ilya Naishuller. With violence as a flag, this vibrant story is carried out by a man who, when his neighbors blame him for his passivity, explodes inside him, with an extremely violent reaction.

16.22 / Movistar CineÑ

‘Chronicle of a Storm’

Spain, 2020 (85 minutes). Director: Mariana Barassi. Cast: Clara Lago, Ernesto Alterio, Quique Fernández.

For her feature film debut, Argentine director Mariana Barassi surrounded herself with a powerful leading couple, Ernesto Alterio and Clara Lago, who engage in an intense acting duel giving life to the director of a prestigious newspaper and his young employee, his possible successor. , a brilliant woman who has sacrificed her life to rise in a profession dominated by men. Both start a long conversation in the editorial office of the prestigious newspaper that uncovers all kinds of secrets and confessions. A remarkable adaptation of the stage play Testosterone, by Sabina Berman.

17.45 / The 1

Spain debuts in the women’s European

After the setback of losing their best player to injury a few days ago, Alexia Putellas, the best player in the world, the Spanish women’s team faces the first match of this Euro 2022 against Finland at Stadium MK, in Milton Keynes. The team led by Jorge Vilda comes to this first match of the tournament after beating Australia 7-0 and drawing with Italy in the two friendlies they have played prior to the tournament. The Nordic team, meanwhile, will be looking for a long-awaited victory as they have yet to win in six official matches: one draw and five defeats.

17.46 / AMC

‘AI artificial intelligence’

AI. United States, 2001 (149 minutes). Director: Steven Spielberg. Cast: Haley Joel Osment, Jude Law, Frances O’Connor, Sam Robards.

After this project, based on a short story by Brian Aldiss, had obsessed Stanley Kubrick for years, it was finally Steven Spielberg -who signed a script again after Matches in the third phase- the person in charge of bringing this attractive film to the big screen, which talks about the search for affection and the extreme capacity to make our wishes come true. An amalgamation of spectacle (its special effects are very good) and emotion that guarantees entertainment.

18.57 / TCM

‘JFK (case open)’

jfk United States, 1991 (181 minutes). Director: Oliver Stone. Cast: Kevin Costner, Tommy Lee Jones, Kevin Bacon, Sissy Spacey.

The Dallas assassination returns to the scene in this very interesting intrigue, directed, with his usual dose of controversy, by an Oliver Stone who once again demonstrated his interest in the recent history of the United States. An impressive gallery of characters, an exceptional montage and high-class performances end up rounding off one of the controversial director’s best works. Oscar for best montage and photography.

20.00 / Movistar Action

‘Dunkirk’

dunkirk. United States, 2017 (117 minutes). Director: Christopher Nolan. Cast: Fionn Whitehead, Aneurin Barnard, Tom Hardy.

Christopher Nolan directs and signs the script for this outstanding war drama, with its necessary doses of intrigue and action, focused on the situation of the British soldiers who were surrounded by German troops in Dunkirk after the fall of France in May 1940 and the operation which allowed them to be rescued. Nominated last year for eight Oscars (of which it finally won the ones corresponding to editing, sound mixing and sound editing), this moving story had a balanced choral cast in which the successful work of both Fionn Whitehead and the almost always excessive Kenneth Branagh.

20.30 / The 2

‘Movie days’ in Pride week

They arrive on the billboard now movie days the latest theatrical releases, including moneyboys, the story of a young man whose family does not accept his way of life or his homosexuality, and benediction, a biographical drama around the figure of the British writer and poet Siegfried Sassoon. All this from the hand of the filmmaker Manuel Gutiérrez Aragón, godfather of the week and director of films as important in Spanish cinematography as sleepwalkers either Demons in the garden. The Chinese blockbuster is also released the battle of changjin lake, war action film directed by Chen Kaige, Dante Lam and Tsui Hark, A-Ha: the movie, documentary about the famous Norwegian band of the 80s, and Thor: Love and Thunderthe new film in the hammer superhero saga with Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale.

21.25 / The 2

The ‘General shot’ of Irene Villa

Irene Villa, victim of a terrorist attack by ETA together with her mother in 1991, which both survived with mutilations and miraculously, is the guest this week of General plane, the talk show hosted by Jenaro Castro. In the interview, he talks about Miguel Ángel Blanco on the 25th anniversary of his kidnapping and murder, as well as Ortega Lara and other ETA victims. Irene Villa, always with a smile on her face, describes the suffering of survival until she recovers from the traces of terrorism. She also talks about her private life, and specifically about her divorce from the father of her three children, who are, along with her mother, “her hope, her strength and her light”.

22.00 / DKISS

‘The skin is killing me’ opens consultation

Skin diseases can be very annoying and painful, and they are almost always accompanied by a feeling of shame, since in most cases they are visible and cannot be hidden. On the new DKISS show, The skin is killing me The specialists Menno, Göran and Emmilia attend unique epidermal cases from their clinic, offering a solution to the specific problem, but without forgetting the psychological support that their patients need to overcome their low self-esteem.

22.05 / The 2

‘Torremolinos 73′

Spain, 2003 (87 minutes). Director: Pablo Berger. Cast: Javier Cámara, Candela Peña, Juan Diego, Malena Alterio, Fernando Tejero.

After carving out a niche for himself in the world of short films, Pablo Berger debuted in the world of feature films with this funny story, based on a true story, in which an ordinary married couple from the sixties agrees to make homemade porn movies in an effort to fulfill their dream of economic prosperity. A quite original idea that was enhanced thanks to the good work of both Javier Cámara and Candela Peña. Best film, director, actor and actress at the Malaga Festival.

22.10 / Antenna 3

Last night of battles of ‘La Voz Kids’

Tonight the last ones are resolved battles of The voice Kids. The coaches will continue to be advised by their advisers (Luis Fonsi forms a team with Bisbal, Evaluna Montaner helps Aitana, Lola Índigo will be Sebastián Yatra’s partner and Antonio Orozco will advise Pablo López), in a night that promises more emotion, more spectacle and much more talent. After tonight’s gala, the first night of Assaults will begin tomorrow.

22.15 / The 1

‘They made two mistakes’

hang ’em high. United States, 1968 (111 minutes). Director: Ted Post. Cast: Clint Eastwood, Ed Begley, Bruce Dern.

After succeeding in European cinema at the hands of Sergio Leone, Clint Eastwood returned to North American cinema with this splendid mix of American and European westerns that worked like a charm. Excellent characteristics and the hand of Ted Post for an exceptional film created to the exact measure of its famous protagonist. Very good.

0.05 / The 1

‘The dead had a price’

For any dollar in piu. Spain-Italy-Germany, 1965 (125 minutes). Director: Sergio Leone. Cast: Clint Eastwood, Lee van Cleef.

That price amounts to 10,000 dollars, with which the one who captures, alive or dead, a bandit who has escaped from prison will be rewarded. This is the starting point of one of the best westerns of the history of cinema. For the second time, Clint Eastwood and Sergio Leone put their talent together at the service of a great show that includes splendid characterizations and the legendary soundtrack by Ennio Morricone.

0.15 / Four

‘Friends’

Spain, 2011 (90 minutes). Director: Borja Manso and Marcos Cabotá. Intérpretrs: Ernesto Alterio, Diego Martín, Alberto Lozano.

Irregular satire on male friendship and the world of television that, despite having a proven cast, shipwrecks many of its pretensions due to a script that has plenty of manners and lacks bad milk.

1.35 / AMC

‘Syrian’

United States, 2005 (125 minutes). Director: Stephen Gaghan. Cast: George Clooney, Matt Damon, Jeffrey Wright.

With an outstanding staging, a really worked script and some truly luxurious performances -especially an impressive George Clooney, winner of the Oscar and the Golden Globe for best supporting actor- this compromised story of business and government corruption is presented, which is immersed in the intricate and inhumane swings and power of the oil companies. In charge of directing this fast-paced thriller politician, the efficient Stephen Gaghan, screenwriter of the very interesting Traffic.

