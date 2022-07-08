What to watch on Prime Video: Christian Bale does some of his best work in this entertaining and underrated ‘western’ – Movie News

The formidable classic action film ‘The 3:10 Train’ was a pleasant surprise and an interesting addition to the career of one of the most appreciated actors. A little gem that you can get from the catalog of the Amazon platform.

A formidable western with a classic flavor, made with more modern production values ​​and star actors of the moment. Taking a classic film as a base, The 3:10 Train tried to stand out as a commercial proposal the same year that other modern westerns entered the scene. That made him stand out a little less, but this movie with Christian Bale and Russell Crowe is still very vindictive.

The competition in 2007 were The Assassination of Jesse James by the cowardly Robert Ford and No Country for Old Men, two dark and twilight films that were considered the best of that year. James Mangold’s film tried to get ahead of them with a powerful opening, but it did not meet that goal. At least, managed to update a classic without losing an interesting vintage essence.

The story places us in the old West, in Arizona, where we meet Bale’s character, Dans Evans, a cowboy family man whose ranch is in trouble. The drought has left his land for the skid, and his herd is running low as a result. They need alternative income if they want to survive.

For this reason, he offers himself for a job in which they offer a juicy reward. Nevertheless, the job is to collaborate in the transfer of the dangerous outlaw Ben Wade, played by Crowe. They’ll have to wait and catch the 3:10 train to Yuma prison, but it won’t be that easy when Wade’s gang arrives at the waiting point.

Based on the same novel by Elmore Leonard that inspired the 1957 3:10 Train, directed by Delmer Daves, Mangold’s film uses a medium budget of 55 million to try to add modern spectacularity to this western with clear fondness for the details of yesteryear. Nevertheless, does not remain only in a violent and frenetic display of action, but also seeks to add some richness to the whole.

Adding economic anxiety and also a clear conflict between decent ordinary people and outlaws, the film takes up that touch of morality story that the western always had. Although he does not remain simplistic, nor does he remain an outdated message, his story manages to touch reflections similar to twilight works such as Without forgiveness.

All these elements make it a highly esteemed adult and commercial film, one of those that are not so abundant lately, and even less so in theaters. Fortunately, on platforms like Prime Video we can rescue jewels like this one, which fell a little below commercial expectations at the time. An underrated and entertaining movie where Bale does one of his most remarkable jobs as an actor, plus one of his closest to looking like a normal person.

