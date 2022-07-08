What the hell Edward Furlong, the kid from Terminator 2, got into, which kept him from acting

Edward Furlong It was, without a doubt, one of those great promises of the cinema that from one day to the next disappeared. A casting director discovered him when he was just a boy and before long he was making his debut on the big screen and in a movie that was a real success, Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

At just 14 years old, he put himself in the shoes of John Connor, the adolescent who became the leader of The Resistance and the main target of the machines in the aforementioned film that premiered in 1991. His role allowed him to obtain the award in 1992 MTV Movie Awards for best new actor and a Saturn for best young actor.

Edward Furlong in Terminator.

Also, Edward Furlong he quickly became the true promise of the cinema, opening all doors and opportunities to him. Before long she was appearing in the video clip for Livin’ on the Edge, by aerosmith. Then he shared a cast with two film references such as meryl streep Y Liam Neeson in Before and after, and other greats of cinema.

Without a doubt, his most relevant role, at the age of 20, was that of the film American History Xin which he gave life to Danny Vinyard, a neo-Nazi who follows in the footsteps of his brother, played by Edward Norton. However, his career gradually foundered and everything has an explanation.

Furlong he was carried away by success and fame. In the midst of a family crisis in which his parents and uncles were fighting over his custody and the millions he was reaping, the actor fell in love with Jackie Domac, his tutor on the set of the James Cameron film, who was 13 years older. That romance was a real scandal.

Related news

At that time he was only 15 years old and she was 28. With the innocence of a young man of that age, he went to live with the woman with whom he was apparently in love. This made the star link of Terminators 2 with his family he begins to break, mainly with his uncles, with whom he had lived lately.

Edward and Jackie Dommac.

They had tried to denounce Domac for child abuse and remove her from her position as “guardian”, but that further strengthened the relationship between the young man and the woman. In a short time she became his representative, but the love lasted only five more years. When they finished, the worst began, and the reason that ended up ruining her career.

Edward Furlong He got carried away by drugs and alcohol, and when his romance ended, Jackie Domac denounced him for abuse, claiming 15 percent of all his earnings so far, which was also his financial ruin. “I got into things that weren’t good for me for a long time. I was a child to whom many things happened at the same time. And I couldn’t really process it, ”he expressed two years ago about it.

Currently the actor has been sober for four years, after a very difficult life, in which on several occasions he tried to recover his promising career or form a family that did not go well. He has lately been seen at some movie conventions, where he talks about his time in terminator and greets fans: “Basically, my job is to sit on my butt and sign autographs and let people tell me how amazing I am. The fact that he can do that is amazing and wrong at the same time.”