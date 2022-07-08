What the hell Edward Furlong, the kid from Terminator 2, got into, which kept him from acting

Edward Furlong It was, without a doubt, one of those great promises of the cinema that from one day to the next disappeared. A casting director discovered him when he was just a boy and before long he was making his debut on the big screen and in a movie that was a real success, Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

At just 14 years old, he put himself in the shoes of John Connor, the adolescent who became the leader of The Resistance and the main target of the machines in the aforementioned film that premiered in 1991. His role allowed him to obtain the award in 1992 MTV Movie Awards for best new actor and a Saturn for best young actor.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker