what do we know about the new project

Beyoncé announced the release at the end of June of the next Renaissance album which comes six years after the last “Lemonade”.

Beyoncé (Photo Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Beyoncé has announced her recording comeback 6 years after the last album “Lemonade” and 4 years after the album in collaboration with her husband Jay Z “Everything is love”. The new work will be called “Reinassance” and will probably be available starting next June 29, as she announced herself by changing the biographies of her social networks with the title of what the album should be and an “act i” that could mean this is only the first part of a larger project. No posts, no stories, but simply the change of her on her profiles and the updating of her site on which she can be saved on the streaming platforms.

That Beyoncé was ready to announce new music was clear for a while, since the singer had deleted all her photos from her Instagram profile, a clear sign, in recent years, of an announcement to make. There is not much information on what this new album will be which, according to what Pop Crave has anticipated, should have 16 songs. Even the social media of the main streaming platforms have unanimously announced the return of the singer who with Lemonade had strengthened her status as a committed artist even more.

It will be interesting to understand what this Renaissance will be which Beyoncé talks about and what the themes will be covered in the album. In 2019 Beyoncé curated the Lion King soundtrack which included, in addition to her single “Spirit”, some of the singer’s most loved African artists. Last summer Beyoncé talked about her studio work in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in which she said, “I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half. Sometimes it takes me a year to personally search through thousands of sounds and find the The right kick drum or snare drum. A chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies (…). However, there is nothing like the amount of love, passion and care I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it’s as exciting as when I was nine. Yes, the music is coming! “. And after a year the music really comes.