What do we know about Centaurus, the new COVID variant five times more contagious than Omicron? – The financial

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned of a new COVID subvariant: BA.2.75better known as Centauruswhich is spreading rapidly throughout the world.

Centaurus has started in India and according to WHO experts the transmission speed is five times more contagious than omicron.

Tom Peacock, virologist at the Department of Infectious Diseases at Imperial College London, detected the first cases of the Peacock variant on June 30. Observing Centaurus more he assured that it has 45 mutations in common with other variants and with 15 particular mutations.

On the other hand, in a video published on the Twitter account of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Soumya Swaminathan assured that still “andIt is too early to know whether this subvariant is more able to escape the immune system. or if it causes more severe disease, but we are closely monitoring these aspects.”

Experts have found that Centaurus has one main difference from the symptoms of the other variants. According to experts, the new variant manages to infiltrate the body despite having COVID antibodies either because you were infected or because of the vaccines against the disease. Due to this, the contagion is faster.

However, this can be confused with its variant sister, omicron because they share most of the symptoms.

In which countries is the new variant found?

The new variant of COVID, Centaurus, has managed to travel beyond the country where it was found, India, and they have managed to locate it in these countries: