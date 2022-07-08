What did you look like seven years ago?

Eva Luna was born and raised in a family full of artists, led by his father, the Venezuelan and Argentine singer, Ricardo Montaner. For that reason, she was always linked to fame.

In fact, Evaluna ventured into music from a very young agenow being one of the most popular Latin American singers in the world.

Furthermore, the daughter of Ricardo Montaner She participated in major projects to explore her facet as an actress. not everyone remembers that Evaluna acted in the movie Hot Pursuit, which in Spanish was subtitled as Two Madwomen on the Run.

Hot Pusrsuit marked the debut of Evaluate on the big screen and opened doors for him in Hollywood. Of course, Indigo’s mom looked completely different on that occasion.

What did Evaluna Montaner look like in Hot Pursuit?

Hot Pursuit was released in 2015 with the acting participation of Evaluna. In addition, the cast was made up of great figures such as its two protagonists: Reese Witherspoon and Sofia Vergara.

The film tells the story of a very tight-lipped policewoman with the rules. But on her first mission, she must protect a sexy widow from a drug lord, on a tough getaway from Texas.

In Hot Pursuit, Evaluna Montaner had a secondary role, that of Teresa Cortez. This was a fifteen-year-old girl who shared the scene with the two protagonists. At that moment, The Venezuelan singer would be around 18 years old.

On the web we can find some images of Evaluna in Hot Pursuit, like the following, where she appears accompanied by the actress Reese Witherspoon:

At present, heCamilo’s wife seems to be far from facing any film or television project. In fact, her focus is on Indigo, her first baby born last April, and her singing career with her husband.

