What Camila Cabello of TikTok dislikes

Half of his heart is in Havana, the other half has mixed feelings on social media. Camila Cabello recently appeared in the TikTok LIVE virtual concert experience “Familia: Welcome to the Family”. However, during an interview, the singer explained why she wants “the opposite of technology”.

Camila Cabello has posted her live concert experience on the social media platform, TikTok

‘Havana’ singer, Camila Cabello, performs at the Wild 94.9 WAZZMATAZZ concert | Steve Jennings / WireImage

Some know her for songs like “Havana” and “Bam Bam”. After taking a step back from Fifth Harmony, Cabello rose to fame as a solo artist, earning particular recognition for her song with Shawn Mendes, “Señorita”.

“I like to go for a walk alone, or I’m watching a TV show and walking away, or I’m, like, reading,” Cabello said during his appearance on the Sprout podcast, “this helps me a lot to appreciate, to times to unzip.

In the same segment, the artist mentioned her introverted tendencies, also sharing how this affects her self-care routine. This singer shared that technology (especially social media) also affects her mental health.

Camila Cabello wants ‘the opposite of technology’

Technology is a boon for concerts and live performances. Cabello recently partnered with TikTok. Thanks to the social platform, the musician broadcast a live performance, Familia: Welcome to the Family, complete with visual and costume changes. However, this artist has a love / hate relationship with social media.

“For example, I want the opposite of technology in the sense that, and I’m actually doing this for a show, I’ll do it soon, I want it to be, damn, out in the open,” Cabello said.

“I feel like we’re so disconnected, and it’s like, yes, technology can be really cool, but I also just want to be fascinated by what it already is, you know, how, by its very nature,” the singer added. “As if it were the most beautiful.”

While she doesn’t have a very good relationship with social media, this artist appears on Instagram, TikTok and other platforms. Part of her appeal, however, is how recognizable she is with fans.

The artist often shares Instagram stories of current events and unedited photos of herself. On TikTok, this artist also faced a viral wardrobe malfunction during an interview with BBC’s The One Show.

Cabello also uses social media to promote his solo music. Recently, included Familia and his single “Don’t Go Yet”. The artist has over 60 million followers on Instagram and 16 million followers on TikTok.

Some videos of Camila Cabello’s TikTok LIVE concert are available to stream

Official TikTok concert videos have become available for viewing on YouTube. This includes a live version of “psychofreak” with WILLOW, “Bam Bam” with Ed Sheeran and “La Buena Vida”.

In this new era, Cabello referred to his family and highlighted his Mexican roots, singing in Spanish for several original songs. In 2022, this artist embarks on a world tour, making stops in Brazil, Chile and Colombia.

