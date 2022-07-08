What are the benefits of lemon water with mint?

Among the healthy drinks that we can prepare in a very simple way at home, we find that the Water of lemon with mint turns out to be one of the liquids that provide many nutrients and Benefits for the Health. In addition to hydrating us, the combination of these two ingredients makes this water very rich in vitamin C, which is highly beneficial for the immune system.

The lemon It is one of the citrus fruits that contain a lot of vitamin C, which is why it is widely used in home remedies to combat some diseases, mainly colds. In the same way, lemon is widely used when trying to lose weight since it turns out to be a fruit with diuretic properties, helping the body not to retain liquids by eliminating bad toxins.

