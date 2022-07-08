Among the healthy drinks that we can prepare in a very simple way at home, we find that the Water of lemon with mint turns out to be one of the liquids that provide many nutrients and Benefits for the Health. In addition to hydrating us, the combination of these two ingredients makes this water very rich in vitamin C, which is highly beneficial for the immune system.

The lemon It is one of the citrus fruits that contain a lot of vitamin C, which is why it is widely used in home remedies to combat some diseases, mainly colds. In the same way, lemon is widely used when trying to lose weight since it turns out to be a fruit with diuretic properties, helping the body not to retain liquids by eliminating bad toxins.

Same as him lemonthe mint It has properties that help the immune system, mainly it is very good for the respiratory tract. Mint, having menthol, is one of the most widely used medicinal herbs to clear the respiratory tract. But, in addition, mint is known for its refreshing properties that are used to combat halitosis.

What are the benefits of lemon water with mint?

To drink Water of lemon with mint has many Benefits on the Health, since by combining all the properties of both ingredients, this water becomes a source of nutrients that are very good for fighting the common flu, thanks to its high content of vitamin C and menthol. Lemon water with mint is a good aid in respiratory diseases.

These are others Benefits to take Water of lemon with mint:

It favors the digestive system, helping it to have a good intestinal transit.

Improves circulation because mint has anticoagulant properties.

It takes care of the liver, stimulates the release of toxins by cleaning said organ.

Protects the eyes, thanks to the vitamin A in mint, drinking this water helps improve eye health.

So you can prepare lemon water with mint

1 liter of water

10 lemons

1 handful of mint leaves

prepare this Water It is a very simple task, you just have to wash the lemons and disinfect the leaves of mintNow that you’ve done this, the next step is to squeeze the lemons into a pitcher. When you have already extracted all the juice, add the water and stir very well so that both ingredients are incorporated. Immediately you must add the mint leaves, and to decorate you can cut a few slices of lemon; if you want you can add ice and sweeten to taste. Remember to drink this water every day to enjoy its Benefits on the Health.