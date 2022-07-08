Wedge shoes: how stars wear them

THEn rope with ankle laces, in cork, leather or in precious fabrics, the wedges have conquered a place of rigor in the hearts and wardrobes of many celebrities and royals

Wedge shoes, queens of summer

The wedgesespecially those in rope, also in the sandal version, are a real one must-have of the summer season: they have always been a valid alternative to heels, they lend themselves to infinite variations of look and are a practical and comfortable style choice. Once relegated only to free time, to the pique-nique in the countryside, to Sunday walks in the park or to trips out of town to the sea, today they return strongly to cheer all occasions. Even the most special and formal.

The real wedges

The royals cleared the wedge this time Kate Middleton and Letizia of Spain wearing them nonchalantly for a meeting with Queen Elizabeth or to receive the First Lady of the United States. And if queens and duchesses have been portrayed over and over with the same model, launching a positive message about the value of sustainability, it means that we can imitate them too, choosing, just like Prince William’s wife, a pair of suede wedges, so as to be more sophisticated, and in the sand color, so you can combine it more easily.

Do you think that, until not so long ago, this type of shoe was not allowed at Buckingham Palace and Queen Elizabeth had expressly requested that members of the Royal Family not wear wedges in her presence. The sovereign, as well as her predecessors, believed that they did not fit the etiquette of women of her rank. She obviously she has now changed her mind. But it is not known whether the merit was the good relations between Kate and Elisabetta, the charm of the wedges or the age that does not allow room for sterile controversies.

In any case, the former Miss Middleton broke the “sacred” rule imposed by the Queen during the Chelsea Flower Show (the largest English exhibition dedicated to flowers and botany in the United Kingdom) by welcoming the Queen in the garden she designed, with at the feet espadrilles, the most popular rope wedge shoes.

JLo, number one fan of wedges

From sophisticated longuette to mini to maxi ones with a boho-chic allure, from shorts and Bermuda shorts to suits, from skinny or stressed jeans to palazzo pants, the wedge heel, so feminine, can be worn on any occasion as shown by its biggest fan: Jennifer Lopez.

During the day, he prefers models with upper in cotton, linen or leather canvas, to be able to move freely and still feel “up to speed”. For the evening it goes towards patent leather, metal leather or handcrafted satin for more sophisticated and elegant looks. In this way the queen of pop demonstrates how much wedges, ankle straps and ribbons can be a timeless style choice. And without having to give up comfort and practicality.

Celebrities who are fond of wedges

Jennifer Lopez is not the only lover of wedges. Almost all of her celebs can safely claim to have at least a couple of them in their shoe cabinet. From Penelope Cruz and Salma Hayek to Sofia Vergara, from former model Miranda Kerr to singer Kyle Minogue, from Camila Alves to Eva Longoria through Eva Mendez and Jennifer Aniston, there are many divas who over the years, along with other timeless pieces, have shown off wedges at their feet. Each with its own style. With a wide or platform heel, this eclectic and “stable” shoe, very trendy, is so loved because it is capable of taking you back to the 1930s – the first Rainbow cork wedges launched by Salvatore Ferragamo in Italy have reached Hollywood in Judy Garland – then 70s and finally 90s: perfect for all nostalgic women like us.

When the wedge is exaggerated

As always, there is no shortage of exaggerations. And Lady Gaga is, par excellence, the queen of exuberance and out of the ordinary looks. Miss Poker Face did some super wedges a real hallmark of her look (questionable). Too bad that she fell several times from her dizzying shoes (even hurting herself a lot) leaving the crowd and fans speechless. Extreme transgressions perhaps should be calibrated. Even if it is wedges.