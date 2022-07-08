Was Doja Cat cast for the “Barbie” soundtrack? Fans Say They “Wanted Nicki Minaj”

Warner Bros. is bringing the live-action adaptation of the iconic Barbie doll to the big screen with Hollywood greats Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead. While the long-awaited film is already creating a stir among fans, it is also rumored that singer and rapper Doja Cat may be involved for the title track.

Doja Cat, who recently released the track ‘Vegas’ featured in the just-released biopic ‘Elvis’, could win another track for the high-budget ‘Barbie’. Nicki Minaj’s loyal fans, however, were pissed at the news as they felt the hit producer of “Anaconda” would be better suited for the track instead of Doja Cat. The two have previously teamed up on the hit single. of 2019 “Say So”. Nicki Minaj has been associated with the term Barbie for nearly a decade, and fans of her are nicknamed Barbz as well.

Is Doja Cat being considered for “Barbie”?

According to The Sun Bizarre’s column, a source revealed that “The producers think Doja is perfect for the film and were determined to get her involved,” adding, “They were really impressed with her song on the“ Elvis ”soundtrack as well. ” The source continued: “Between that and the fact that he’s one of the biggest stars on the planet right now it’s been a no-brainer,” as reported by Tyler Paper.

Doja Cat has not confirmed the news and the studio has not shared any details about it either. MEAWW will keep you updated. For the uninitiated, “Barbie” will be released in theaters on July 21, 2023. Speaking of her film earlier, Margot Robbie told Vogue: “It comes with a lot of luggage! And many nostalgic connections. But with this comes many exciting ways to attack it. People generally hear “Barbie” and think, “I know what the movie is going to be,” and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they say, “Oh, well, maybe I don’t know. ‘”

‘Nicki Minaj is synonymous with’ Barbie ‘

Nicki Minaj fans were furious at the rumors when one of the users said: “Petition to remove the doja cat from the Barbie soundtrack and replace her with Nicki !!!”. Another chimed in: “I love Doja, but this is done for Nicki !!! Nicki Minaj is synonymous with “Barbie” and has been her brand for over a decade. She had all the girls out here referring to themselves as “barbie” and “barbz”. Like #BarbieMovie and Greta Gerwig, they better do the right thing! ”

The next one stated, “I’m not the one who removes all the doja tracks from my playlist.” While, one added, “Nicki is the black Barbie. she better be in it. One fan tweeted: “I’m not mad but Barbie has literally been Nicki for over a decade! She even has her Barbie doll ”. Meanwhile, another shared: “We wanted nicki”. One individual stated, “Tell her to stick to the cat theme or whatever she has in mind. we want Nicki. And, one concluded, “Listen if Nicki doesn’t breathe on at least every track you can keep that mf. It better be in the damn movie.

I love Doja, but this is done for Nicki !!!

