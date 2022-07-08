Valentino, many VIP guests in Rome for the Haute Couture show

Rome is in turmoil for the Valentino Haute Couture show in Piazza di Spagna, which will be staged this evening. Armored historic center for the arrival of many VIP guests, from Anne Hathaway to Zendaya to Gwyneth Paltrow

The heart of Rome, between via Gregoriana, Trinità dei Monti, the Barcaccia and piazza Mignanelli, armored and transformed into a backstage for the fashion show Valentino Haute Couture.

The expectation is growing for the collection show “The Beginning”which will be staged starting at 20:30 today, Friday 8 July.

Valentino, the Haute Couture FW22-23 show in Rome tonight

Valentino returns to parade in his city. Two years ago the Maison presented the Haute Couture FW20-21 “Of Grace and Light” with a live streaming performance from Cinecittà’s Studio 10, due to the restrictions imposed by the pandemic. But now it comes back into presence in the magic of the Eternal City, in that “Great museum, a living room to cross on tiptoe”as Alberto Sordi defined it.

“Rome is where it all begins, life, people, our stories and our identities reside here. We belong to this place as much as it belongs to the world and to Valentino ”said Pierpaolo Piccioli.

The steps of Trinità dei Monti have been cordoned off yesterday. The technicians are working to set up the stands and walkways, among the tourists who take selfies in the streets transformed into a mega construction site. The models will parade in a circular route between via Gregoriana, Trinità dei Monti, the Barcaccia and Piazza Mignanelli, the historic headquarters of the Maison.

VIP guests

There are about seven hundred guests that the creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli is preparing to welcome from 19 this evening. The parade will be staged from 8.30 pm in the majestic scenery of Rome and the golden colors of its sunset. Among the VIP guests there will be Hollywood stars Zendaya, face of the maison, Anne Hathaway, Gwyneth Paltrow, and then Anne Wintour, historic director of Vogue America. An event within the event, to celebrate the return of Valentino with a fashion show in Rome. After the show, the Maison organized a super armored dinner party for about five hundred guests at the Terme di Caracalla.

Pierpaolo Piccioli’s voice on Spotify

On the occasion of the “Valentino The Beginning” Haute Couture Fall / Winter 2022-23 fashion show this evening in Rome, Valentino will pay tribute to the Eternal City with a unique event of its kindand, where history and contemporaneity will merge.

Pierpaolo Piccioli will be the protagonist of a first for Spotify: it will give voice to the atmospheres of the show with an unprecedented vocal note, which will allow all users of the platform to experience the event in an even more complete and immersive way.

The playlist of the show will be available on the official Spotify channel of maison Valentino.