Universal makes it difficult for Marvel Studios with the premiere of “Jurassic World: Dominion”

The wait, was it worth it?

The long-awaited film, which suffered a delay in its release due to the situation that has been experienced in recent years throughout the world, brings together the protagonists of the first film with those of the saga of Jurassic World. Among those who are Laura Dern (Dr. Ellie Sattler), Jeff Goldblum (Dr. Ian Malcolm), Sam Neill (Dr. Alan Grant), Bryce Dallas (Claire Dearing), or Chris Pratt (Owen Grady, who is also part of the Marvel franchise with his Star Lord character in Guardians of the Galaxy). A cast that has caught the attention of dinosaur fans, and has attracted fans of the first trilogy.

There are many viewers who have already had the opportunity to see it, and to let their opinion be glimpsed. Positive on many occasions, and not so much for others who perhaps expected more from the end of the most popular dinosaur saga in the world. But that without a doubt puts closure to this adventure 29 years later and with more species of dinosaurs, and special effects, than ever.

Despite the controversy that it is generating among the spectators, its box office is being groundbreaking. So much so that Universal could fight Marvel Studios, which also premieres new movie, Thor: love and thunder. A new story within the universe of the god of thunder, played by Chris Hemsworth that premiered on screens in theaters throughout Colombia on July 8.

The success of the Jurassic Park franchise

As with Marvel, we could say that, without a doubt, the Jurassic saga has a long history behind it. With 6 films they have managed to reach thousands of viewers around the world through the big and small screen. But also through other sectors that have been able to embrace this trend.

Something that is not surprising considering the success that the franchise has received since the premiere of jurassic-park in 1993 critically and financially. A title brought to the big screen by the great filmmaker Steven Spielberg that changed the history of cinema, being one of the most successful films in pop culture. With the following titles it was not possible to get to where the first one did, but they are recommended by many for the entertainment they offer.

We must not forget that, like Marvel Studios, Universal has been able to carry out a fantastic marketing campaign to prepare the most moviegoers. Three complete trailers, a 5-minute prologue generated by Universal itself, and even cross-marketing campaigns in events such as the 2022 Winter Olympics have been released in it. A commercial in which this event is given a voice and the film with images like that of a skier meeting the most popular dinosaur of the saga, the T-Rex.

It seems that things are complicated for Marvel Studios with Thor’s new adventure that, despite having been released a little after Trevorrow’s tape, could be affected by it. And you do you think? Which of the two is your favourite?