Unexpected announcement: “Ronaldo in Italy”. Exchange at par

Future of Ronaldo always in doubt: Issue hypothesis, but attention to the announcement: “Lands in Italy”

Cristiano Ronaldo He continues to make himself talk about himself. The Portuguese player has a contract with the Manchester United Exhausing in 2023, but its future seems to be increasingly far from the ‘Red Devils’. What concerns Portuguese is only one of the many market weaves concerning the European panorama.

The intentions of the Natio of Madeira, however, appear clear. Ronaldo wants a club that allows him to play the Champions League and hence the will to greet United. However, few seem to be the clubs that can afford Portuguese, above all because of the pharaonic salary. In the lizza they seem to be there Bayern Monaco And Chelseabut the vice -president of UEFA Zibi Boniek He expressed an announcement that seems to upset the situation. “I feel that Cristiano Ronaldo will land in Italy“Boniek wrote on his Twitter account.

Calciomercato: Ronaldo in Italy, but watch out for Barcelona

A message that has the sensational and that would reopen the hypotheses that lead to Italian clubs. Two in particular would be the clubs combined with the Portuguese. The Naples and the Rome. It is true that the Giallorossi will not dispute the Champions League, but the relationships between society e Mendessame agent as Mourinho In addition to Ronaldo, they are excellent.

However, the pressing of Chelsea is also strong on the Portuguese, but the hypothesis of a sensational return to Spain should not be excluded. Not al real Madrid however, that it is said not interested in the player, but to Barcelona. Among other things, journalist Nuno Luz believes that the Blaugrana hypothesis would be the best possibility for Ronaldo. The Catalans could in fact propose an exchange that would bring back to Manchester Memphis Depay. The Dutchman is very esteemed by his compatriot Ten Hagthe new ‘Red Devils’ technician and he too has a contract until 2023. So hypothesizing an exchange that involved the Dutch striker is not at all to be excluded, even if Boniek’s words could presage a possible return of CR7 in Italy.