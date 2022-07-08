Two months after giving birth, Rihanna returns to the public eye and proves that she is the ‘coolest’ mom

Just a few days after being named the youngest billionaire in the United States and having debuted as a mother, Rihanna he does his thing again. And it is that the singer born in Barbados surprised with his first public appearance at a music festival in the company of the rapper A$AP Rocky.

Dozens of images and videos were spread through Instagram and Twitter where The interpreter of “Umbrella” and “Work” can be seen enjoying the presentation of her partner.

As usual, Rihanna gave a lot to talk about not only thanks to her presence, but also because of the interesting outfit she chose for the occasion.

It was about a black oversized T-shirt from the Balenciaga brand, which she accompanied with sports pants and a scarf with a print on her head. On the other hand, her accessories consisted of a long pearl necklace, as well as gold-tone bracelets and rings.

This sighting of the singer sparked a furor on social networks, so The photos soon spread. and collect thousands of ‘likes’ and comments.

“Precious”, “A powerful woman”, “Shining like a star”, “I love how she looks”, “Poor Riri, she can’t help but be the center of attention”, “I love her” and “It looks incredible”, are some of the answers that are read on the internet.

