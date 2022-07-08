Two actresses accuse Tom Cruise of crimes against humanity

The interpreter, 60, has been accused of destroying families and inflicting punishment

It’s no secret that Tom Cruise belonged to the scientology and many are the rumors that revolve around his participation in this religious doctrine; including his relationship with Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmescame to an end due to their strong link with this church founded in the 1950s by L. Ron Hubbard.

Now, two colleagues He has been accused of crimes against humanity. One of them is actress Leah Remini who was also linked to Scientology, but managed to get out. He is currently one of the most critical voices against this movement and has been targeting Cruise for years.

In fact, in 2018, he confessed that the actor was the second most powerful person in Scientology: “Tom is aware of the abuses that occur in Scientology. He has been a part of them and has administered punishments personally to senior members of the church,” he said then.

Other actresses who have criticized Cruise is Claire Hadley, who was part of Scientology long ago and has just publicly denounced that Tom Cruise promotes a movement that forced her to have two abortions, for which she has assured that the actor commits “crimes against humanity”. “He knows exactly what he is supporting and the abuses of the organization,” he has declared to several US media.