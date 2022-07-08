Top 20 Minecraft mods version 1.12.2

In a video game as long-lived and creative as Minecraft, adding new features and novelties is essential. The title developed by Mojang is regularly updated and has already reached version 1.19. Nevertheless, 1.12.2 is one of the ones that best adapts to the activity of modders. Therefore, below we share a list with some of the best mods that you can find for this version (the number does not determine that the quality of one is superior to the other).

20 mods you can’t miss in Minecraft 1.12.2

Davincis Vessel decocraft animalia Dynamic Trees galactcraft Gravestones Roguelike Dungeons Storage Drawers Tinkers Construct Hwyla Yung’s better caves Better Mineshaft Biomes O’ Plenty dynamic surrounds Recurring Complex Open Glider quarks tool-belt Copygirls Backpacks Tektopia

Where to download mods for Minecraft 1.12.2

All the mods listed above can be downloaded for free at Curse Forge, a website where hundreds and hundreds of mods are stored. The community has been more than active and throughout all these years has created proposals for all tastes. Version 1.12.2 is a minor update to Minecraft (Java Edition) that was made available to players in September 2017.

Minecraft is available on current systems like PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. There is also a free version that came out on the 10th anniversary and can be played for free and without downloading from the web browser. In this news we teach you how to play step by step. With everything, minecraft classic it is a very old build, so it may or may not incorporate many of the current news.

And with what improvements and features has it come Minecraft 1.19. Do not stay without knowing it and consult it here.

Minecraft is back in the limelight because the best-known streamers are preparing the new seasons of TortillaLand and Karmalandwhich have already confirmed the first participants.

Source | pwrdown