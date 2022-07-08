Tom Hanks turns 66 at his worst health

The famous actor Tom Hanks, who will turn 66 this July 9, has worried his fans about his deteriorating state of health, setting off all the alarms in Hollywood. The protagonist of films such as ‘Forrest Gump’ and ‘Cast Away’ has recently been photographed walking with his wife through the busy streets of Manhattan, New York. To go unnoticed in the crowd, the actor chose oversize clothing and a baseball cap, but his fans have been able to tell that it was Hanks, although his appearance is not very healthy, especially considering the robust figure that the actor wore in his latest film, where he plays Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis Presley’s manager.

Although many prefer to think that this physical change is due to some extreme diet to be able to play a new character in an upcoming movie, since it is not the first time that the actor has lost weight to adapt to a character, as he did in ‘Castaway’ or ‘Philadelphia’, The truth is that his most loyal fans have come to the conclusion that the actor would be struggling with some kind of illness or disease, since the change in his appearance is very noticeable.



Tom Hanks

In addition, a few hours before these new photographs were published, the actor had generated great concern among his followers due to an uncontrollable tremor in one of his hands, raising suspicions that the actor is suffering from a health problem.. On that occasion, the actor traveled to the Gold Coast, Australia, to promote his latest film called ‘Elvis’, a film that tells the life of the ‘King of Rock & Roll’ and which premiered on June 24 in the Spanish movie theaters. However, what should have been a moment of jubilation and celebration for the Oscar winner ended up becoming irrefutable proof of his failing health.

The actor of ‘Saving Private Ryan’ took the stage to present this new film directed by Baz Luhrmann when suddenly his hand began to shake uncontrollably, thus generating great concern among the attendees. Realizing the situation, the actor clung to the microphone with both hands, then put his trembling hand in one of his pockets as he tried to continue his thank you speech that said the following: “There is no better place in the world to make a film than here on the Gold Coast. We had an absolutely magnificent time with all of you. There’s something about the people and place on the Gold Coast that makes everyone walk around with a confident look on their face.”

Despite the good attitude of the actor, social networks did not take long to speculate about the causes of this tremor in his hand, assuring that it could be due to a health problem related to diabetes that he has suffered for years.while others indicate that this tremor could have been due to nerves or an anxiety attack.