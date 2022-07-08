Tom Hanks’ son criticized his father for putting him in a rehabilitation center: “They destroyed me psychologically”

Tom Hanks and his third son Chet, a couple of years after that harsh episode – Credits: @Michael Tran

One of the most prolific careers in Hollywood, a positive and always politically correct image, a solid marriage and the affection of the public. It might be thought that Tom Hanks has everything figured out and under control, but no.

is that within your family one of their four sons, Chester-the third, commonly referred to as “the black sheep” of the Hanks- usually generates severe concerns.

On this occasion, Chet – the fruit of Hanks’ marriage to Rita Wilson – recalled a difficult moment he experienced during his adolescence and in which he saw himself, as he explained, harmed by a decision of his famous parents. made it through his YouTube channel, Chet Hanxwhere in addition to using the fame of his last name to attract attention, It is usually news for its political positions and a vehement anti-vaccine speech.

In Chester’s words, when he was 17 years old his father sent him to a therapeutic center to complete a detoxification program in a nature reserve. Designed especially for teenagers, Chet recalled that it was quite hard and that in order to access, for example, a packet of sugar, he had to first meet certain objectives.

“I was at the lowest point of my life. Completely lost, to the point where the hysteria crossed the limits that I knew. They sank me psychologically”, he fired on that decision, although he later lowered the tone of the reproaches and agreed with Tom and Rita’s actions: “I was totally out of control”. In fact, in a previous video he acknowledged that despite having had to go through a complicated childhood, he is very grateful to his parents: “I would not change my situation for anything, I love my parents,” he acknowledged.

Chet is 31 years old and worked in the world of acting -in series like Empire Y Shameless- and also in music, through rap. Nevertheless, none of these facets gave him as much importance as his brand new YouTube channel. As the inaugural publication, the young man uploaded a thirteen-minute video which he titled “The truth of growing up like a Hanks” . Throughout the clip, she recognized all the privileges that he had access to thanks to his father’s fame, but at the same time, she highlighted the greatest challenges that he had to face throughout his life.

Casual and relaxed, the actor positioned himself in front of the camera to simulate ua face-to-face conversation with his followers (to date the channel has almost 20 thousand subscribers). From a corner of his house and with the bright window of his apartment in the background, Chet opened his heart and brought out an aspect of his intimacy that had never seen the light before.

“There are many advantages, but sometimes it can be quite strange,” he said by way of introduction. “I was able to do a lot of great things that a lot of people didn’t get a chance to do. I was able to travel the world, stay in nice hotels, fly in private planes and feel very blessed for that. I wouldn’t change my situation.”

However, he stressed that fame is “a double-edged sword” and that, for this reason, he experienced many situations characterized by jealousy and envy. “My experience was even more complicated because In addition to the fact that fame is already toxic, I was not even famous “ he expressed and continued, “He was just the son of someone famous, so he hadn’t even done anything to deserve any kind of recognition and That generated a lot of contempt.”

Chet Hanks tried acting and music and for more than a year he has uploaded videos to his commented YouTube channel – Credits: @instagram @chethanx

In his testimony, Chet Hanks revealed that in high school and college everything seemed to get worse . According to his testimony, being the son of a superstar, people immediately assumed that he was “spoiled and spoiled” even before taking the time to meet him. This resulted in great difficulty in making friends and, according to what he explained, this led him to build a “hard” outer mask, as a protection.

For Chet, the way to process frustration was to develop self-destructive attitudes that were marked by anger and a “party” attitude that did not turn out well. However, he managed to make a change of mind when he was able to realize that “People’s perception of you is just a reflection of themselves.”