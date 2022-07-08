Tom Ford for sale? The luxury brand would be exploring the possibility

Tom Fordthe fashion house luxury company founded in 2005 by the former creative director of Gucci, would be exploring a possible sale, according to sources cited by Bloomberg.

According to reports, the brand would have hired the investment bank Goldman Sachs to evaluate the possibility. The deal could value the company at several billion dollars and, according to people close to the company, could include an option that would give any new owner of Tom Ford the right to work with its founder after the sale.

According to the source, Tom Ford has not yet made a final decision and may remain independent. According to The Business Of FashionTom Ford is the majority shareholder of Tom Ford International, with 63.75% of the shares. Domenico De Sole, current president of the company and who was CEO of Gucci in the years in which Tom Ford was creative director of the fashion house, controls 11.25%, while the remaining 25% is owned by Gildo Zegna, manager General of Ermenegildo Zegna and Américo Amorim Group.

Neither the luxury company nor the investment banking group have declared in this regard.

Ford, started his namesake company in 2005, after leaving gucci and the French fashion house Yves Saint-Laurent.

Tom Ford began by launching eyewear, beauty products, fragrances and men’s fashion, also partnering with brands like Estée Lauder and Ermeneglido Zegna.

The designer has dressed some of the world’s most influential people, including Michelle Obama, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Hugh Jackman, and even designed the suits for Daniel Craig in the last three James Bond movies.

This year, the designer behind the company resigned after three years as president of the Council of Fashion Designers of America: “When I began my role as president in June 2019, my goal was to help the American fashion industry be recognized worldwide for its talent and importance. I could not have imagined the extraordinary circumstances that both the industry and the world would have to navigate, that a pandemic would shut down the world and change the course of our lives and our businesses forever,” Ford wrote in a statement distributed by the CFDA.

“The pandemic challenged all of us to think about our businesses in new ways, from the design and production process, to how we reach and talk to our customers. We were forced to come up with creative new ways to run our businesses. Some may think that fashion is just about making beautiful clothes and accessories or having runway shows, dressing celebrities and throwing parties without considering the incredible amount of work that goes on behind the scenes, or that the fashion industry is a $3 trillion industry that employs millions of individuals. I look forward to continuing in my role on the CFDA board of directors,” Ford said in May of this year.