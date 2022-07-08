Tom Cruise falls in love as he strikes the Gyaru pose for fans in Seoul

Tom Cruise showed his love for the fans by doing the pose of gyaru, the most famous pose among teenagers in Korea at the moment and which originated in Japan. On June 19, the red carpet event for the movie “Top Gun: Maverick” in Lotte World Tower in Jamsil, Songpa-gu, Seoul.

The actor spent some time communicating with the fans who came to see him and talk to him one by one. In particular, the star noticed a fan who told her to do the pose of Gyaru. To do this pose, you need to make a V sign and then turn your hand upside down.

lol can’t believe they made tom cruise sunbaenim do gyaru peace 😭 pic.twitter.com/Wc4rfuUR0y — 코코 (@sunflowerjuyeon) June 19, 2022

At first, Tom Cruise was confused for a while because he didn’t know what Gyaru’s pose was, but at the same time, he couldn’t turn down this fan’s request. He asked the translator for help. After meeting the meaning of Gyaru, the actor smiled happily and posed for fans. Cruise listened to requests from fans, including creating a Korean-style half heart and heart.

On the other hand, “Top Gun: Maverick” is the sequel to the 1986 movie “Top Gun”. It tells the story of Captain Maverick, a pilot legendary, who returns as an instructor at Top Gun, an institution for pilots.