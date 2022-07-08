Tom Cruise, accused by two actresses of crimes against humanity

That Tom Cruise is one of the most famous faces of Scientology It is nothing unknown and he has never renounced his beliefs that, according to what they say, come to control even his sentimental life.

There are many critical voices that have rebelled against the actor and, now, two professional colleagues they accuse him of something much more serious: crimes against humanity.

Accused of destroying families and inflicting punishment

The actress Leah Remini, an interpreter who was also linked to Scientology and managed to get out, He is one of the most critical voices against this movement and against Tom Cruise for years.

In 2018, he confessed that the actor was the second most powerful person in Scientology: “Tom is aware of the abuses that occur in Scientology. He has been a part of them and has administered punishments personally to senior members of the church,” he then confessed.

Leah Remini was linked to Scientology for 30 years.

Since leaving there, he has dedicated his time to denouncing the abuses he experienced both in the form of books and series.

Other actresses who have criticized Tom Cruise is Claire Hadley, who was part of Scientology long ago and has just publicly denounced that Tom Cruise promotes a movement that forced her to have two abortions, for which he has assured that the actor commits “crimes against humanity”. “He knows exactly what he is supporting and the abuses of the organization,” he said.