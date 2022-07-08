Tite, the key for Dani Alves to play in Pumas

Alves hopes that the coach of the Brazilian team will give him the go-ahead, and then finalize his arrival in Mexican soccer

MEXICO — What began with an offer to Cougars each time it approaches a real possibility. Daniel Alves He already said “yes”, but there is one last obstacle for the Brazilian international to wear the colors of the University: yes Tite gives him the dove to play in the MX League With the promise that he will summon him to Qatar, the Brazilian will become the “bomb” of the Mexican market.

According to the investigations of the person who writes this and supported by the confidential information of the reporter Antonio Rosales, there is a ‘verbal’ agreement between Cougars Y Alveshowever, it has not been signed because the former player of the Barcelona asked to continue the analysis, but above all, that the coach of the Brazil’s selection give him the final kick.

What is known about the offer? Cougars? In the investigation carried out and also according to Antonio Rosales, the contract of Daniel Alves It would be for one year and an amount of 3 million dollars just for the signing, then the monthly salary would be paid, which would obviously be among the best in the company. MX Leaguealthough without touching the perceptions of ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez, André-Pierre Gignac and Guillermo Ochoa.

Tite, technical director of the Brazilian National Team, must give the go-ahead for Dani Alves to get even closer to Pumas AP Photo

It even transpired that Dani He already spoke with his compatriot, the coach of Atlético de San Luis, André Jardine (remember that he directed it in the Olympic Games), to ask for references from the MX League. In the same way, it was accepted that the winger come with his entire work team, including a physiotherapist, as well as having a quiet place to live.

A topic that had already been discussed in this space and in different programs of ESPN is that Alves He has requested that his position as right back be respected, since his idea is to stay one hundred in that area for the Qatar World Cup, if he is considered, in addition to the fact that he would obviously be the starter at all times in Andrés Lillini’s star cast.

It is well known that the Argentine coach himself would have already held a dialogue with the Brazilian World Cup player to convince him to reach Cougars and the response and offers have been accepted, except for the condition mentioned above.

It was said that the situation would be resolved in the next few days, but if Tite assures Alves The call to Qatar would be a matter of hours for the signing to take place, which would undoubtedly be one of the most notorious in recent years.