Three Netflix movies to watch this weekend at home

Among the most popular Netflix, these three lead the ranking films. They are the ones that platform users choose the most today and they are varied proposals that we briefly tell you about in this note, so that you can already decide what you are going to see this weekend.

Hidden Evil

A man seeks shelter during a hurricane and is offered help by a very nice couple. But everything turns sinister when they make him a disturbing offer.

Starring: Nicolas Cage, KaDee Strickland, and Luke Benward

It lasts 97 minutes and is available now on Netflix.

Assassin: Vengeance Mission

After Mitch Rapp suffers a painful loss in a terrorist attack, his unwavering thirst for revenge comes to the attention of the CIA.

Starring: Dylan O’Brien, Michael Keaton, and Sanaa Lathan.

Is movie lasts 111 minutes and is available in Netflix.

They call me radio

Is a movie based on real events. “When the coach of a soccer team befriends a mentally retarded boy, his growth inspires the townspeople to think differently,” says the description of Netflix.

Starring: Cuba Gooding Jr., Ed Harris and Alfre Woodard.

It lasts 109 minutes.