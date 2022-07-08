Three Netflix movies to watch this weekend at home

Among the most popular Netflix, these three lead the ranking films. They are the ones that platform users choose the most today and they are varied proposals that we briefly tell you about in this note, so that you can already decide what you are going to see this weekend.

Hidden Evil

A man seeks shelter during a hurricane and is offered help by a very nice couple. But everything turns sinister when they make him a disturbing offer.

Topics

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker