‘Thor: Love and Thuner’: The daughter of Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky joins the Marvel universe | Film and Television

Attention: this news contains spoilers of Thor: Love and Thunder!

The new installment of Marvel has finally arrived in theaters. This Friday, July 8, thousands of fans of the superhero universe will come to see Thor: Love and Thunder. to the wonderful Chris Hemsworth As the god of thunder, he is joined by an old acquaintance from the franchise: Natalie Portmann. The Hollywood star returns to the saga to play Jane Foster. And we couldn’t love the return of this character more!

But it is not the only incorporation that we see in this film, far from it. In Thor: Love and Thunder we see a very special person for Chris Hemsworth. Nothing more and nothing less than his eldest daughter: India Hemsworth.

In Thor: Love and Thunderr we see how the character of Chris has to face a new danger: Gorr, the butcher of gods (played by Christian Bale). In the first scene of the film we see the origin of this villain. The man goes through all kinds of miseries, including the death of his daughter, hoping that the god he worships will give him his reward. Even if it’s in the afterlife. When she has the opportunity to meet him, she realizes that he is a despicable and selfish being. Gorr, pissed off by the situation, becomes the butcher of gods.

At the end of the movie, when Gorr stands in front of the wishing well, he asks for his daughter to come back to life. He dies at that moment consumed by the power of the cursed sword that he carried. The villain’s last breath is to ask Thor to take care of his daughter. The god accepts.

And who is the actress who gives her life? India Hemsworth. The girl shares a final scene with her father that will make the fans and Elsa Pataky herself (the girl’s mother and the actor’s partner) very happy. In fact, in this final scene, where we see father and daughter sharing a common scene from their day to day, which consists of preparing to save the world, it is revealed to us that her name is Love. Hence the title of the film.to Love and Thunder.

In this way, we could see India Hemsworth in future MCU movies. We would love to see how Love’s character develops and the relationship that she has with Thor. It sure makes us smile more than once.