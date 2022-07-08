Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters

By Marisol Rodriguez | 3:00 pm July 8, 2022

Under the title ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, the Asgardian superhero returns to the big screen in his fourth solo adventure.

The film that is part of phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) stars Australian actor Chris Hemsworth and is directed by Taika Waititi.

With a budget of 190 million dollars, filming took place in various locations in Sydney, Australia. ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is the twenty-ninth MCU film.

The plot

Thor embarks on a journey in search of his inner peace, but his planned retreat is interrupted when a galactic assassin named Gorr the Butcher God wishes to eliminate all gods.

The ‘God of Thunder’ must face the threat and will have as allies Valkyrie, Korg and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who to his surprise wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, becoming Mighty Thor.

Together, they will embark on a great cosmic adventure in which they will have to discover the reason for the revenge of this new villain and stop him before it’s too late.

