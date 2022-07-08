Thor: Love and Thunder: Christian Bale Transformation

He is unrecognizable as a villain in Thor.

For 40 years, Christian Bale has proven himself to be a force of nature in the performing arts, a status he hopes to further cement with his next villain performance in Thor: love and thunder.

With this high-profile role in the MCU on the horizon, I’ve decided to rank Christian Bale’s most notable performances to remind the world why he’s been at the forefront of his profession for so long.

23.

Public Enemies

Christian Bale’s portrayal of the assertive but obsessive Melvin Purvis in Michael Mann’s period crime drama is solid, but it’s also surprisingly routine for the usually more spirited actor.

22.

Balance

Christian Bale effectively portrays a cold-blooded killing machine who must rediscover his humanity and empathy in this exciting (if very shallow) dystopian sci-fi thriller.

twenty-one.

my story without me

He might be gripping as a stand-in for Bob Dylan in this indie cult favorite, but Bale feels a bit out of place portraying the poetic (and often crude) musical legend during one of the most public and iconic periods of his career.

twenty.

shaft

Christian Bale shines in a more limited performance, but in the end he steals the scene, as the racist heir to a real estate mogul who runs afoul of evil titular New York City detective Samuel L. Jackson.

19.

Newsies

Although the film was a critical and commercial flop, Christian Bale’s spirited lead performance was often hailed as the best thing about this overly ambitious musical.

18.

American Scandal

Let’s not fool ourselves: Christian Bale is superb in American Scandal}, but his portrayal of a seedy, weird con man, who would normally shine in any other crime movie, feels shockingly underhanded compared to the almost cartoonish performances of Bradley Cooper, Amy Adams, and Jennifer Lawrence in this big-budget Scorsese knockoff.

17.

the reign of fire

In a less flashy but quite compelling lead role, Christian Bale sells the journey of an ordinary man in extraordinary circumstances in this underrated sci-fi epic about an alternate reality in which modern humanity is besieged by long-sleeping dragons.

16.

Batman: The Dark Knight Rises

In his last performance as Bruce Wayne/Batman (to date), Bale brings a level of insecurity and guilt to the role, even if it doesn’t carry the same emotional weight as his previous portrayals of the character.

fifteen.

Velvet Goldmine

Todd Haynes’s stylized fictionalization of the 1970s glam rock scene offers another intriguing and involving performance from Bale, albeit one that barely makes a supporting performance compared to the more commanding performances of Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Ewan McGregor.

14.

The new World

In Terrence Malick’s acclaimed take on the Pocahontas story, Christian Bale delivers a much more compassionate, stable and gentle role than his usual on-screen opportunities as John Rolfe.

13.

Time to die

Christian Bale is absolutely magnetic in David Ayer’s directorial debut as an erratic and volatile Gulf War veteran who turns to dangerous criminal enterprises after failing to find a legitimate government job.

12.

Batman starts

Christian Bale’s inaugural performance as Bruce Wayne/Batman was incredibly physical, multifaceted and brought a level of gravitas to both personalities that had not been seen in previous Batman movies. Batman.

eleven.

3:10 Dangerous Mission

Bale perfectly balances the determination of a hardhead with the vulnerability of fear as a rancher with everything to lose who must herd a charismatic but violent outlaw onto a prison train while trying to avoid the outlaw’s bloodthirsty and ruthless gang. .

10.

against the impossible

Christian Bale is phenomenal as the temperamental and brash driver in this true story of Ford’s attempt to re-establish its dominance in the car market by winning the Le Mans 24 Hours race.

9.

the big bet

Christian Bale’s largely isolated but no less surprising performance as a hedge fund manager who successfully predicted the housing market crash of 2008 remains one of the highlights of Adam’s stellar comedy-drama. McKay.

8.

The Machinist

In his most shocking role, Christian Bale is utterly mesmerizing as a haggard insomniac who thinks he’s being stalked by a mysterious co-worker.

7.

Batman: The Dark Knight

Bale’s reveal as Bruce Wayne/Batman is definitely the most memorable of the trilogy, largely thanks to the actor stepping up his performance with his new co-stars, including Aaron Eckhart, Maggie Gyllenhaal and, of course, the late Heath Ledger.

6.

rescue at dawn

Bale joins director Werner Herzog in one of his most emotional and physical roles as a prisoner of war trying to escape his captors through the brutal jungle of Vietnam.

5.

The Vice President: Beyond Power

While the film itself is one of the most polarizing in his catalogue, there’s no denying that Bale is unrecognizable in his Golden Globe-winning portrayal of the power-hungry, manipulative former vice president.

Four.

The fighter

Christian Bale won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his riveting performance as the crack-addicted stepbrother and trainer of boxer Micky Ward, embodying great humanity and empathy while also displaying the heartbreaking ease of self-destructive behavior.

3.

The Sun’s empire

In his avant-garde performance, a young Christian Bale turned the heads of critics and audiences alike, proving himself more than adept at conducting an epic Steven Spielberg production about a boy in Japanese-occupied Shanghai at the World War II era, left to fend for himself after being separated from his parents during an evacuation.

two.

the big trick

Enigmatic and captivating in every way, Christian Bale is unforgettable as the supremely talented rival of Hugh Jackman’s increasingly desperate illusionist.

1.

american psycho

A definitive performance for the Welsh actor, Christian Bale’s dark and hilarious turn as sociopathic corporate executive Patrick Bateman is his most cited, parodied and iconic role by far.

