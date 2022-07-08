This was the arrest of Vktor Bout, the arms dealer for whom Brittney Griner was traded

ANDn April 5, 2012, a federal judge from the state of New York imposed a 25-year sentence on Victor Bout, “The merchant of death”, noted as the largest arms dealer in the world at the time, particularly close to the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

This ruling caused a media stir and a diplomatic confrontation with the government of Vladimir Putin.

However, his sentence could take a complete turn, after his American lawyer, Steve Zisso, reported this Thursday that the Russian government would seek to make an exchange with the American basketball player, Brittney Griner, who is imprisoned in Russia, accused of drug smuggling and could be sentenced to several years in prison.

The possible exchange has already generated a debate in the United States about whether it is convenient to give in to a blackmail proposed by the Russian government to send a dangerous criminal to his country, where he could resume his activity, in exchange for an athlete who, most likely, remains in prison. for diplomatic retaliation and is rather regarded as a hostage.

Zissou also indicated that Paul Wheelan, jailed in Russia since 2018 on alleged espionage charges, could also figure in the deal.

How was the arrest of Vktor Bout?

In 2008, the United States launched an operation to capture Bout. I argued his decision as an example of the high cost in lives and the total lack of scruples involved in the sale of weapons in armed conflicts and internal wars, as this character did.

Bout is married, has a daughter and speaks several languages, including Esperanto (a dead language). It is said that he is very competitive, cunning and discreet. Professionally, he is a former Soviet Air Force officer and took advantage of Russia’s entry into the capitalist bloc to make a fortune trading arms with any country, regardless of any ideology coming from the Soviet Union. cold war

To do this, he extracted weapons from the immense arsenals created by the extinct USSR and that they sheltered until the end of the cold war to feed warring factions in any corner of the world.

His power was such that he could sell: planes, pilots, helicopters, missiles, assault rifles, grenade launchers, mines and all kinds of ammunition and explosives, always at an adequate price.

But with his lack of scruples, it was found that he was capable of selling weapons to both sides in the same war. That’s what he did in angolawhere I armed the government and the UNITA rebel guerrillaas well as in Afghanistan, where he sold weapons to the “Warlord”, Massoud and their Taliban enemies.

Kathi Lynn Austin, current executive director of the organization Conflict Awareness Project, He followed Bout’s trail, obtaining the intelligence necessary to achieve his arrest. At the end of the 1990s, Bout already had an empire located in the center of Africa, which extended to the north of the continent, according to El Tiempo de Colombia. However, his activities were not focused on Africa nor were they clandestine.

According to Austin, these characters are useful to governments, as they allow the organization of so-called ‘covert operations’.

With a fleet of close to 30 second-hand planes, he even worked for the US government, for example, to transport soldiers to military campaigns. Iraq Y Afghanistan, even though the president George W Bush had signed an executive order prohibiting any business with him.

The UN denounced the danger posed by Bout’s operations, he sold weapons to the terrorist group Al Qaedaresponsible for the attack on the Twitter Towers in New York on September 11, 2001.

Finally, US agents undercover as arms buyers for the Colombian guerrillas set him up and managed to arrest him in Thailand. He was extradited to the United States in November 2011 and pleaded guilty to all charges, for which he received a 25-year prison sentence.

His story inspired the movie “The Lord of War” starring Nicolas Cage. In addition, another film inspired by the work done by Kathi Lynn Austin is being prepared, which will be played by Angelina Jolie.

Bout’s case and the details of his operations could help the UN to promote an international treaty that globally regulates the trade and sale of weapons.