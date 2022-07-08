this is your electric car

Share

This is the car with which Xiaomi intends to stand up to Tesla herself. A user has managed to photograph it.

Xiaomi introduced to the world their plans to launch an electric car at the beginning of last year. Already in October, we were able to attend an event in which they set a date for its arrival on the market, the year 2024. Your plans? Competing with Tesla in 10 years.

A Weibo user has managed to “catch” Xiaomi’s electric car and has published a photograph. We find ourselves before a vehicle that does not go unnoticed, with a striking blue color, sporty lines and a huge sensor on top.

This is the car with which Xiaomi will stand up to Tesla

The side of the car makes it quite clear, “Xiaomi Pilot Test”. With a sporty design but with relatively discreet lines, very similar to one of Tesla’s Model Sthe Xiaomi vehicle was walking through a street in China attracting the eyes of curious people.

On top, a huge LiDAR sensor that would be responsible for guiding the car so that it can move autonomously. It would be something similar to what we have today with Tesla Autopilot. Could this be a car made by another brand and that Xiaomi is only testing sensors? Yes, but we like to think that we are dealing with a vehicle developed entirely by the Chinese firm.

So it seems that everything is working. According to the company, it will be able to mass produce this vehicle from 2024.. If all goes well, we will only have to wait a couple of years to see Xiaomi’s first self-driving cars on our roads.

Perhaps it is too ambitious to want to stand up to Tesla in the world of electric cars, but we know well that in 10 years anything can happen. In any case, seeing that Xiaomi’s autonomous car is already being tested on real streets, even if it is only a prototype, is good news.

Related topics: Xiaomi

Share

We are on Google News! To follow