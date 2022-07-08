This is how the virus advances in your body day by day – El Financiero

Behind the increase of COVID-19 cases that have been reported in Mexico and the world, during the last weeks, the health authorities have called on the residents to continue with hygiene measures such as the use of face masks.

The Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, reported in recent weeks that the rise in infections is due to the spread of the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of omicronand said that “there is news that is not pleasant, but there is also encouraging”, because “a mostly mild disease”, he detailed.

But, have you ever wondered how these subvariants act in our body and what happens when the virus runs through it? According to a BBC News Brazil report, this happens to your body when the virus enters it.

Day 0: Infection

The story begins when we have contact with someone who has covidwhether or not it is asymptomatic. If you talk, cough, or sneeze, you can release tiny droplets of saliva that carry the virus.

The amount of virus varies from one individual to another. “Some have a low load, 10,000 viral copies per milliliter of saliva,” virologist José Eduardo Levi, research and development coordinator at Dasa Laboratories told the BBC.

These small infected droplets can remain on our face, or remain suspended in the environment for minutes or even hours, in the second case, we could inhale the particles that are there and contract the infection.

From there, the common route of any virus begins: invade the cell inside our body and use all the biological machinery to reproduce.

“In this replication it produces from 100 to a thousand new viruses in a single cell,” Levi told the portal.

Days 1, 2 and 3: Incubation

After SARS-CoV-2 invades our body, the next stage is to release thousands of copies of the invaded cell and advance in our body, starting to work on the surface of the face, and finally reaching the lungs. During these days, the presence of the virus does not generate any symptoms.

“And we have noticed in recent months that the incubation time for new variants has decreased,” said virologist Anderson F. Brito, scientific researcher at the Brazilian Instituto Todos pela Saúde for the BBC report.

Incubation of the alpha variant lasted an average of five to six days, according to a report from the UK Health Security Agency.

However, with the appearance of new variants and their respective sublineages, the incubation period and the appearance of symptoms have been increasingly reduced.

Days 4 to 14: appearance and evolution of symptoms

After the virus makes its way through the upper respiratory tract, it manages to get the attention of our immune system, which launches a counterattack.

The first line of defense involves cells such as neutrophils, monocytes, and NK (natural killer) cells, as detailed in a paper published in 2021 by two researchers at Zhejiang University Hospital in China.

Subsequently, other immune units help, such as T cells, which coordinate a more organized response to viral invasion, and B cells, which release antibodies.

And at this point is when symptoms occur in some peopleprecisely because of the immune reaction such as runny nose, cough, fever and sore throat, which are the body’s reflex to try to eliminate the virus from the body.

But how long does the discomfort last? This period can vary considerably.

“It depends a lot on each individual. There are people with few symptoms who, after four or five days, are already recovered. With others, the same symptom picture takes longer to pass, ”says the infectologist and virologist Nancy Bellei, a professor at the Federal University of São Paulo, to BBC News.

“In general, the trend is that the worst symptoms, such as sore throat and fever, last around three days,” estimates the specialist. “After this period, it is normal that the milder manifestations, such as a runny nose and cough, last between seven and ten days.

During this period it is important to remain isolated, as well as rest and stay well hydrated to ensure a good recovery.

“If after 72 hours of the onset of symptoms you have difficulty breathing or the fever persists, you should seek medical attention,” Bellei suggested.

Day 15 onwards: Resolution of infection (or onset of lasting symptoms)

After up to two weeks from the contact with him COVID-19, the immune system “wins the battle” and interrupts its process of replication and destruction of cells. This victory can be facilitated by vaccinations.

However, in some cases, the virus manages to gain a lot of ground, can reach vital organs and generates a very serious inflammatory condition, which increases the risk of hospitalization and even death.

In addition, in some of the patients who have recovered well, there is a risk of presenting the so-called long covidwhich are symptoms that can last for months.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention The US CDC estimates that up to 13.3 percent of people with COVID have long-lasting symptoms for a month or more.

On the other hand, more than 30 percent of hospitalized COVID patients continue to have some discomfortranging from tiredness and shortness of breath to anxiety and joint pain, even after six months.

It should be noted that the dates presented are only average estimates, based on information published in scientific studies and reviewed by national and international health agencies; however, this period may vary in some cases.

-With information from the BBC.