this is how the movie breaks the fourth wall

Jurassic Park has only broken the fourth wall once.

The ‘Movie Franchise’jurassic-park” have always been one of the great sci-fi horror stories with a great ability to create a grounded narrative, but always with a certain degree of flair. While the story has its foundations in science, the film has gone further thanks to the direction it has taken, such as implementing new hybrid versions of already known dinosaurs. Even with this, one thing we rarely saw the series do is break the fourth wall.

This phenomenon happens when a movie refers to when the characters in the movie interact like the audience, such as looking at the camera or talking directly to the viewers. Another way is to refer to the movie within the same movie, which is the case that followed ”Jurassic Park”, because when Doctor Sattle and Hammond talk about the importance of power inside the Discovery Center, you can see a book in park merchandise, entitled ”The Making of Jurassic Park”, written by Don Shay Y Jody Duncan.

The book ”The Making of Jurassic Park” in a scene from the movie. / Source: Universal Studios



Although for many viewers it went unnoticed, this novel exists and is written by the same authors of the book that appears on the scene. The book was released around the time of the first film and helped give audiences a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film. The brief scene was also a clever announcement to let fans know that there was a book that contained all the secrets of “Jurassic Park”.

Since then, the reason why the production decided to put the book ”The Making of Jurassic Park” has not been clarified, with many fans thinking that it could be canon within the history of the movies and tell how it was built. the park, as well as all the time invested in bringing the dinosaurs back to life and how they were captured. But the book could also have been placed by the team and present the same behind-the-scenes knowledge for which it was created in real life.

If canon, this wouldn’t be the first in-universe novel to bring something from the real world into the movie or vice versa. In fact, Dr. Alan Grant and Dr. Ian Malcolm wrote books following their experiences, mentioning what happened to them and their beliefs about what should be done with the island and the creatures that inhabit it.

Interestingly, these books are available at rides like Velocicoaster in ”Islands of Adventure” in Universal Studiosbeing an unmissable collector’s item for those who are fans of the ”Jurassic Park” saga.