this is how he uses the CrossFit Murph workout

To play a Navy SEAL in the Amazon Prime Video movie ‘The Final List’, and after being tricked by Chris Hemsworth into eating kangaroo and being full of muscles, Chris Pratt he had to be in “combat shape, prepared to do everything from sprinting with a heavy backpack to dragging a body,” his trainer Jared Shaw, a former SEAL, told MH US for Pratt’s extensive cover story where he speaks of his transformation. That meant andJoin the WOD Murph CrossFit Hero (created in memory of Navy SEAL Lt. Michael P. Murphy), which Pratt did several times as part of his training.

Instructions: Start with a 1-mile run, followed by all three moves. Read this entire dissertation below to choose from the options to see what you do with all those repetitions. Finish with another 1-mile run. Oh, and wear a 10kg weighted vest if you dare.

1. Pull-ups aka pullups

Hang from a bar with an overhand grip. Pull your head towards the bar and then lower yourself down. That’s 1 repetition; do 100. Having problems? Do inverted rows instead.

2. Push-ups

Get into a push-up position, with your abs and glutes tight and your hands just below your shoulders. Lower your chest to the ground. Push up. Check your form here. That’s 1 repetition; do 200.

3. Air squat

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Push your butt back and bend your knees, lowering your torso until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Stand up. Check your form here. That’s 1 repetition; do 300.

Instead of completing all reps of each move, you can Murph as a circuit to give each muscle group time to recover. Try these rep schemes. Don’t rest between rounds.

Classic

20 rounds of: 5 pullups, 10 push-ups, 15 squats.

Extra

100 rounds of:, 1 pullup, 2 push-ups, 3 squats.

Tough man

10 rounds of: 10 pullups, 20 pushups, 30 squats.

Ebenezer Samuel, CSCS

Ebenzer Samuel, CSCS, is the fitness director of Men’s Health and a certified trainer with more than 10 years of training experience.

