this is how he uses the CrossFit Murph workout

To play a Navy SEAL in the Amazon Prime Video movie ‘The Final List’, and after being tricked by Chris Hemsworth into eating kangaroo and being full of muscles, Chris Pratt he had to be in “combat shape, prepared to do everything from sprinting with a heavy backpack to dragging a body,” his trainer Jared Shaw, a former SEAL, told MH US for Pratt’s extensive cover story where he speaks of his transformation. That meant andJoin the WOD Murph CrossFit Hero (created in memory of Navy SEAL Lt. Michael P. Murphy), which Pratt did several times as part of his training.
Instructions: Start with a 1-mile run, followed by all three moves. Read this entire dissertation below to choose from the options to see what you do with all those repetitions. Finish with another 1-mile run. Oh, and wear a 10kg weighted vest if you dare.
1. Pull-ups aka pullups
Hang from a bar with an overhand grip. Pull your head towards the bar and then lower yourself down. That’s 1 repetition; do 100. Having problems? Do inverted rows instead.
2. Push-ups
Get into a push-up position, with your abs and glutes tight and your hands just below your shoulders. Lower your chest to the ground. Push up. Check your form here. That’s 1 repetition; do 200.
3. Air squat
Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Push your butt back and bend your knees, lowering your torso until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Stand up. Check your form here. That’s 1 repetition; do 300.
Instead of completing all reps of each move, you can Murph as a circuit to give each muscle group time to recover. Try these rep schemes. Don’t rest between rounds.
Classic
20 rounds of: 5 pullups, 10 push-ups, 15 squats.
Extra
100 rounds of:, 1 pullup, 2 push-ups, 3 squats.
Tough man
10 rounds of: 10 pullups, 20 pushups, 30 squats.
