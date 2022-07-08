This is how Apple pays tribute to Steve Jobs in iOS 16

With the launch of its operating system, iOS 16, Apple has prepared a heartfelt tribute to the company’s founder.

In the first quarter of 2022, the company recorded record sales figures with more than 97 thousand 300 million dollars.

Although there is no specific date for the launch of the iPhone 14, it is expected to arrive next September.

Before the next release of iOS 16, the new operating system that will reach the new generation of iPhone, Apple has a heartfelt tribute to Steve Jobsone of the founders of the Cupertino, California-based company.

In the era of hyper information, mobile devices have become a kind of extension of the human body, a need that even grows day by day, while connectivity continues to advance by leaps and bounds throughout the world.

At this point, there is no doubt that Apple is one of the most important companies in history and, in turn, one of the most innovative, a fact that can be verified with each of its launches, from the iconic iPhone, through the iPad, iWatch, the Mac, among others.

A few weeks ago, the company released some of the details that its new operating system, iOS 16, will bring with it, which will arrive with the new generation of iPhone devices, the iPhone 14, which is expected to be launched in September of this year.

Within the wide range of technology products, the iPhone is known to be the most popular and, consequently, the best-selling. Apple data speaks that, during the second quarter of the fiscal year 2022 ended on March 26, it had record revenues of 97 thousand 300 million dollars, a significant increase of 9 percent year over year, on top of quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.52.

“This quarter’s record results are a testament to Apple’s relentless focus on innovation and our ability to create the best products and services in the world. We are delighted to see the strong customer response to our new products, as well as progress on our goal to be carbon neutral across our supply chain and products by 2030. We are committed, as always, to being a force for change. in the world, both in what we create and what we leave behind,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.

Now, an important aspect is the fact that Samsung, the competitor of the apple company, registered a growth of nine percent in sales compared to last yeareven reaching a 24 percent market share, according to the report Counterpoint Research Market Pulse Service.

This is how Apple, through iOS 16, will honor Steve Jobs

Now, ahead of the launch of the iPhone 14 and its new operating system, iOS 16Apple has decided to carry out a heartfelt tribute to one of its founders and, ultimately, one of the most influential personalities in modern history: Steve Jobs.

According to what has been reported, for this iOS 16 the company will bring back one of the device’s classic wallpapers.

We are talking about the image where a pair of clown fish is seen, which, in fact, was the wallpaper that the founder of the company used in the presentation of the first iPhone in 2007.

“This is the wallpaper that Steve Jobs used when the original iPhone was announced in 2007, but it never actually shipped with any iPhone. Here we are 15 years later”, reads the publication of one of the reporters who cover the most of the Apple source.

Some users appear to be seeing a new Clownfish wallpaper in iOS 16 beta 3. This is the wallpaper Steve Jobs used when the original iPhone was announced in 2007 — but it never actually ever shipped with any iPhone. Here we are 15 years later. https://t.co/OLTvb1KVJG — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) July 6, 2022

An important aspect to highlight is that, according to what is reported by 9to5Mac, this wallpaper will take time to reach all iPhone usersalthough it is clear that an important tribute to the founder of one of the most important companies in history is being prepared.

At the moment, it is not known when the long-awaited iPhone 14 will be released, although, with the advances it presented at the beginning of June, iOS promises to surpass what was achieved by iOS 15.

