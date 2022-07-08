This costs the ticket for the virtual sample of ‘El Chavo del 8’

‘El Chavo del 8’ reaches the metaverse with a new virtual bet available, for now, only on CDMX.

According to a study of Bloomberg Intelligencethe value of the metaverse, in 2021, reached 500 billion dollars .

Brands like Nike, Adidas, Gucci, H&M, among others, have their own strategies focused on this virtual world.

Finally, the virtual sample of ‘El Chavo del 8’ arrived in Mexico City, making it clear that the metaverse is the big bet.

Every day, the metaverse, virtual reality, augmented reality and other concepts are positioning themselves in such a way that they are already becoming part of the language of people, Internet users and, of course, companies.

Information from the “NonFungible” study, developed by Bloomberg Intelligencereveals that in 2021, the value of the metaverse reached 500 billion US dollars, a figure that could be quintupled by the year 2030.

In this context, it is clear that Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) will be the big bet in a society that continues its rise towards digitization.

Let’s remember that We Are Social and Hootsuite, in their most recent Digital 2022 report, details that the number of Internet users grew by 4 percent compared to last year, registering a list of nearly 5 billion users connected to the web and social networks.

‘El Chavo del 8’ arrives with a virtual sample, his commitment to the metaverse

Given this panorama, the strategies of some industries are already entering a more favorable scenario for the metaverse and for showing a button.

It was recently inaugurated in Mexico City the virtual bet of ‘El Chavo del 8’, one of the most iconic programs on Mexican television, just as other brands are doing. At the moment, this experience is only found in the Pepsi Center, although it is sought to take it to other parts of the Mexican Republic.

Notably the price of the ticket to be part of this virtual reality sample is 300 Mexican pesos (about 14.5 dollars), plus service cost. Tickets can be purchased from the Fever platform, which will be open until February next year.

Other industries attached to the metaverse

We are in the process of a new transition towards the metaverse, that concept that we were getting to know through Facebook (Meta) and that, little by little, was revealing more details about it, although, at present, there are still several doubts about it.

What is coming for the future is, without a doubt, a wave of experiences that the metaverse will grant us, to which some companies have been adding little by little, such as Nike, ZARA, Adidas, Gucci, H&M, among many others.

In the case of H&M, together with CEEK City, the brand announced in December last year the opening of its first virtual store three-dimensional shopping Undoubtedly a step forward in an era dominated by digitization, online shopping and virtual entertainment.

We live in an era more connected to virtual reality experiences, a strategy that was greatly enhanced by the arrival of the pandemic, although the concept was already being developed in the video game industry.

For the next few years, It is clear that the metaverse will be one of the biggest bets in order to reach a new consumer niche that already have a vocabulary attached to the so-called Web3.

Now read: