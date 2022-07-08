These athletes shone both on the field and on the screen – Spoiler Time

The world of television is full of sports stars who wanted to give acting a try, and many of them have really succeeded. They have even made it their first profession, leaving aside the ball or the ring. That’s why I want to share with you some of the athletes who also debuted behind the cameras, and succeeded in both media.

1 Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, was in WWE for eight years before entering the world of acting. His debut occurred on the small screen with the sitcom That ’70s Show and since then he has participated in big blockbuster movies such as The Mummy Returns, The Scorpion, Jungle Cruise, the Fast & Furious franchise and the Jumanji franchise. While on television, he has worked on HBO’s Ballers and Young Rock, a series that is based on his own life. In addition, he will soon debut in the DCEU with the movie Black Adam, which he stars in.

Credit: Warner Bros.

two John Cena

Like The Rock, John Cena was also part of WWE, winning a total of 25 championships, with 16 reigns as world champion. Cena began his acting career with films that they produced and financed, such as The Marine, 12 Rounds and Legendary. Later, he starred in Bumblebee, the Transformers spin-off, and F9. But perhaps the best known role of his so far is Peacemaker. With this character, he first appeared in director James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad and later in the HBO Max series of the same name.

Credit: HBO Max

3 dave baptist

Dave Bautista is another of the wrestlers who was first a WWE wrestler before beginning his acting career. Bautista is best known for his role as Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy films. Additionally, he has appeared in Spectre, Blade Runner 2049, Army of the Dead, and Dune.

Credit: Marvel

4 Gina Carano

Gina Carano is a former mixed martial arts fighter who competed in EliteXC and Strikeforce from 2006 to 2009. Carano began her acting career in 2006 with the film Ring Girls and her first leading role came in 2011 with the film Haywire. She also participated in Fast & Furious 6 and Deadpool. However, her worldwide recognition came in 2019 with The Mandalorian, where she played Cara Dune. Her role only lasted for two seasons after she was embroiled in controversy.

Credit: Disney Plus

5 Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey is a professional fighter, who is best known for her time in the UFC. Currently, she is under contract with WWE. Throughout her career as an actress she has participated in the films The Expendables 3, Furious 7 and Charlie’s Angels. Additionally, on the small screen, she has appeared in episodes of Blindspot and 9-1-1.

Credit: Sony Pictures

6 Terry Crews

Terry Crews started out as a football player in 1991 with the Los Angeles Rams. In addition, he was in campaigns with the San Diego Chargers, Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles. But after five seasons, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career. Crews is known for his roles in the films White Chicks, Norbit, Street Kings, Terminator Salvation, The Expendables, and Deadpool 2. Additionally, he was one of the leads in the television sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Credit: NBC

7 Chuck Norris

Chuck Norris is a martial artist who practiced Tang Soo Do, Taekwondo, and some Hapkido while at South Korea’s Osan Air Base, where he was sent after joining the United States Air Force as a military policeman. Norris participated in various martial arts competitions and even created his own martial art called Chun Kuk Do. In the world of acting, he is best known for his role in Walker, Texas Ranger. His filmography also includes the movies The Delta Force, The Hitman, Sidekicks, Hellbound, Top Dog, Forest Warrior, among others. Most recently, he appeared in The Expendables 2.