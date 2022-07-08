These are 3 key juices to deflate the stomach and avoid gas

The stomach usually suffers inflammation after abundant and spicy meals, so we can help reduce this situation with some home techniques. That is why we will recommend 3 natural juices which will be essential to deflate the stomach and prevent the accumulation of gases.

We know that by itself, natural juices they are not miraculous. Therefore, you should combine them with a healthy lifestyle, especially providing fruits and vegetables. Therefore, these drinks will play an important role, but it will not be the only habit to develop. In addition, you will have to keep an eye on hydration.

One of the natural juices more effective in preventing gases and deflate the stomach It’s the aloe vera one. For its preparation we will need ½ cup of aloe vera gel, juice of 1 lemon and 125 ml of water. The first step will be to mix all the ingredients in the blender until there is a homogeneous mixture and then consume whenever we have discomfort, always consulting with our doctor.

Another option is pineapple, grapefruit, and green tea juice, as these will be high in water and fiber. Therefore, it has a diuretic effect, which in addition to helping to eliminate retained liquids. The necessary ingredients are the juice of one lemon, 250 ml of green tea, 100 g of chopped pineapple and a freshly squeezed grapefruit. As in the previous drink, it will be necessary to add all the ingredients to the blender and then consume to reduce the gases.

Photo: Pixabay

Finally, one of the most effective natural juices is carrot juice. It will allow us to relieve discomfort from the stomachwill reduce gases and it will provide a good amount of fiber, at the same time that it stimulates the intestinal movement. For its preparation it will be necessary to gather 250 ml of carrot juice, ginger and 2 branches of celery. All the ingredients must be mixed in the blender and then it will be necessary to drink without straining, chewing the pieces if necessary.