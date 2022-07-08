The world in which many would like to be, Metaverse

Today, without a doubt, this is already possible in some way, but with certain restrictions in some of the current games, however, a great change is taking place in what these types of immersive experiences are and will be… and yes, I mean to what is happening in this so-called Metaverse, this virtual world where we create an avatar to perform actions and interact with people from different countries or places, while we live or enjoy different activities or experiences.

Although there are already several examples of this type of metaverse in video games such as Roblox, Fortnite, Minecraft, among others, I like to consider them as the early stage of the metaverse, because they are the ones that really laid the foundations for what currently exists in other games. type of spaces like Decentraland or what will be Meta of Facebook.

In order to understand the concept of metaverse or metaverses, I like the following example; imagine that this access to the various digital worlds is like thinking of the entrance to different amusement parks; that is, when entering each of them you will find different themes, games, stores or experiences, among other things. Another example would be the film Ready Player One: the game begins, directed by Steven Spielberg, where through virtual reality viewers people could access this world where they generate an avatar with their own style, needs and with which they can perform actions that they would not usually be able to do in real life.

Although we still do not have the technology to live the experience like in the movie, currently the activities that have already been carried out are: parties, concerts, shops, offices, conferences, games or fashion shows, which as we can see , are actions that we really do in our daily lives and that were affected by the pandemic and that, according to Cecilia Peralta, partner and director of design and Francisco Outon, partner and creative and development director, of the agency R3alid@d , this triggered a great interest on the part of audiences and brands, to join and be part of this trend that they particularly like to call metaworlds.

This interest could be seen on the rise, because it is a space where companies can generate alternative experiences to those that already exist and thus connect with their audience in a more interactive, profound and, above all, differentiated way.

On the other hand, there are some brands that instead of creating their own experiences, prefer to join and ally with other existing ones because they find greater value than creating their own, for example, a basketball metaworld where a tennis brand that is looking for connect with that type of audience, decide to be present. Whether in one or another of these ways, keep in mind that in order to create a stronger bond with users, it will depend entirely on the style of each brand and its ability to make this immersion more interesting.

However, it is important that brands also take into account that for the creation of any experience or experiment in the metaverse, it is necessary to make a good selection of partners or allies that will help you with your project, making sure not only that they have with the necessary knowledge, also have an excellent quality with the deliverables. Finally, I also think it is important that all brands assess and evaluate whether it is really necessary to be within this virtual environment, since it may not be necessary to join this trend at this time, but possibly later it will be.

Many of us see the future of the metaverse with great enthusiasm or intrigue, which generates different emotions, however we also know that there is still a long way to go, both technologically and by people and brands to understand more about this digital environment. Given this, I think we are all in a very good time to stay tuned, read, know and learn!