The voices of Natcher and Cristinini will appear in ‘DC League of Super Pets’

Dubbing in Spain It is a very powerful industry, despite the fact that more and more people consume movies and series in original version with subtitles. But to sell the productions and attract the public to the theaters, the producers bring personalities from outside the industry. (singers, celebrities, influencers)this being normally a choice that generates disparity between a society that is increasingly sensitive to this type of incorporation that takes away the opportunity of someone who surely has been preparing for dubbing for years. Dani Martin and Mario Vaquerizo They were two very famous cases and recently, last summer we had the singer Lola Indigo doubling Lola Bunny. We now know that the DC League of Super Pets will feature the voices of the tiktoker Natcher and the streamer Cristinini.

In the new DC animated film for Warner, Cristinini will play Mercy Gravesthe bodyguard and personal chauffeur of the villainous Lex Luthor, while Natcher will be a new character named Mark. As is customary, the networks have complained about the evident labor intrusion in this type of election and, the wave of hate it has not been long in coming. Although in reality the one that has come out worse off has been the Valencian Tiktoker. The networks mention that, at least, the streamer has some training in dubbingbut the viral meme creator does not.

Cristinini has training in dubbing and became known by creating original content. That she is given the opportunity to be part of a cast is normal. Nachter has no training and became known based on stealing third-party content. Give it to him, it’s not normal. – Mario Dramas (@dramario_) July 7, 2022

Apart from the difference in formation, with Natcher it rains on wet and has been the subject of several controversies lately. The main rejection of the community and original content creators is that a large part of his viral videos are not his, but shamelessly copies gags from other national and international accounts.

Regarding the dubbing of the movie SuperPet From what I understand Nachter does NOT have dubbing training, but Cristinini does and apparently has been working hard to become a professional The sad thing is that she is taking more hosts than him — 🦇 Bat-wittero🃏 (@Bat_wittero) July 7, 2022

DC League of Super Pets It will tell how the different animals of the superheroes try to save the world in their absence; ace (Batman’s dog), crypto (Superman’s dog), merton (Flash’s turtle), Chip (the squirrel from Green Lantern) PB (A Vietnamese sow of Wodnerwoman). In the original version of the story, the two most leading roles, Krypto and Ace’s, are voiced by Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart respectively. While John Krasynki puts his voice to Superman and Keanu Reeves to Batman.